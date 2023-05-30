Harmonize airs his anxiety over performing in ex-girlfriend's home country

On May 30, Harmonize took to Instagram to remind his fans that his ex-girlfriend, Brianna Jai, hails from Australia, and he will be performing in her home country.

Harmonize wrote that he doesn't know the outcome of the tour since he will be visiting Australia with his new girlfriend Phiona.

"Australia is where Brianna comes from!! May God protect me and my love so that this trip does not become the beginning of problems," Harmonize wrote.

Harmonize ended his relationship with Brianna in 2022, citing uncertainty about their future together. However, he emphasized that despite the breakup, he and Brianna remain on good terms.

"I told her I broke up with someone without arguing and I love her very much. Now I'm not sure if I've moved on, anything can happen," he said on his Instagram page at the end of March.

Harmonize also mentioned that the divergence in their opinions was a factor contributing to their breakup, as both of them desired to remain in their respective home countries during their relationship.

Brianna simply expressed her best wishes for Harmonize in his future endeavors.

Who is Harmonize's new girlfriend?

After breaking up with Brianna, Harmonize reconciled with his ex, Frida Kajala. However, they are no longer together.

On May 9, Harmonize posted a photo of his new partner, Phiona, and expressed his intention to get a tattoo of her face.

He stated that it would be his final tattoo. Following his breakup with Kajala, Harmonize covered up Kajala's face tattoo on his leg.

Phiona is an influencer from Rwanda, and Harmonize publicly stated his intention to purchase a house for her in Rwanda.

