The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harmonize airs his anxiety over performing in ex-girlfriend's home country

Fabian Simiyu

Harmonize is uncertain about the outcome of his upcoming international tour.

Bongo Flava star Harmonize on May 13
Bongo Flava star Harmonize on May 13

Bongo Flava star Harmonize has expressed his concerns about his upcoming tour in Australia, scheduled to kick off on June 9.

Recommended articles

On May 30, Harmonize took to Instagram to remind his fans that his ex-girlfriend, Brianna Jai, hails from Australia, and he will be performing in her home country.

Harmonize wrote that he doesn't know the outcome of the tour since he will be visiting Australia with his new girlfriend Phiona.

Bongo Flava star Harmonize on April 10
Bongo Flava star Harmonize on April 10 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Harmonize confirms breakup with Mzungu bae, begs ex Kajala to take him back

"Australia is where Brianna comes from!! May God protect me and my love so that this trip does not become the beginning of problems," Harmonize wrote.

Harmonize ended his relationship with Brianna in 2022, citing uncertainty about their future together. However, he emphasized that despite the breakup, he and Brianna remain on good terms.

"I told her I broke up with someone without arguing and I love her very much. Now I'm not sure if I've moved on, anything can happen," he said on his Instagram page at the end of March.

Harmonize also mentioned that the divergence in their opinions was a factor contributing to their breakup, as both of them desired to remain in their respective home countries during their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT
Harmonize
Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Harmonize reveals reasons for breaking up with Kajala

Brianna simply expressed her best wishes for Harmonize in his future endeavors.

After breaking up with Brianna, Harmonize reconciled with his ex, Frida Kajala. However, they are no longer together.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 9, Harmonize posted a photo of his new partner, Phiona, and expressed his intention to get a tattoo of her face.

He stated that it would be his final tattoo. Following his breakup with Kajala, Harmonize covered up Kajala's face tattoo on his leg.

Phiona
Phiona Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Harmonize shares photo of new lover, vows to get tattoo of her name

Phiona is an influencer from Rwanda, and Harmonize publicly stated his intention to purchase a house for her in Rwanda.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also expressed that Phiona surpasses all his previous partners in terms of the qualities she possesses, distinguishing her from his exes.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Harmonize airs his anxiety over performing in ex-girlfriend's home country

Harmonize airs his anxiety over performing in ex-girlfriend's home country

Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Abel Mutua leaves daughter in disbelief with new family revelation

Abel Mutua leaves daughter in disbelief with new family revelation

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday