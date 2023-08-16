Harmonize ditches alcohol to fulfil mother's big dream [Watch]

The acclaimed 'Amelowa' singer on August 15 made a public announcement via his Instagram story, declaring his decision to quit alcohol.

His dedication is directed towards the construction of a home that holds profound significance for both him and his mother.

"Natangaza rasmi nimeacha pombe sinywiii tena, maisha Mungu nisimamie," he wrote.

The artist further unveiled his vision by sharing a sneak peek of the house which is already in progress.

Harmonize's inspiration to build his mother a home

Harmonize explained that the house would serve as a safe haven where he could find solace amidst life's challenges.

"Leo sijalewaa, nimefanya mambo ya msingi sanaaa. Congrats Mama Konde, sinywii tena mpaka nikumalizie kinyumba chako!!!"

"Ya dunia ni mengi na walimwengu nao wanamuomba Mungu!! Nae hana hiyana muda mwingine anawapamambo yaki kaa vibaya nahamia kwako Mama Konde, Sijalewa na silewi tenaaa."

"[Today I am sober, I have taken very fundamental steps. Congratulations Mama Konde, I will not drink again until I finish building your house!!!

"[The world is full of many things, and people also pray to God!! And sometimes, when things seem to go wrong I am shifting to your side, Mama Konde. I am not drunk, and I will not get drunk again,]" he affirmed.

Harmonize and his mother Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize buys his mother a new car

Harmonize has cultivated a culture of fulfiling his mother's dreams. In May 2022, he bought his mother a Toyota Harrier.

“Mama Konde hakuna gari anayoipenda zaidi ya Harrier, usikutute enzi za ujana wake kuna mtu alimtesa kisa gari hii. Ndo maana hataki gari ingine."

"[Mama Konde, there's no car she loves more than the Harrier. Don't let us remind you of her youthful days when someone caused her distress over this car. That's why she doesn't want any other car,]" Konde Boy said.

Harmonize and his parents Pulse Live Kenya