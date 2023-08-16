The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Harmonize ditches alcohol to fulfil mother's big dream [Watch]

Amos Robi

Harmonize shared a snippet of the big project he is working on to fulfil his mother's dream

Tanzanian singer Harmonize
In a heartfelt gesture, Tanzanian music sensation Harmonize has taken a significant step towards fulfilling his mother's dream.

The acclaimed 'Amelowa' singer on August 15 made a public announcement via his Instagram story, declaring his decision to quit alcohol.

His dedication is directed towards the construction of a home that holds profound significance for both him and his mother.

"Natangaza rasmi nimeacha pombe sinywiii tena, maisha Mungu nisimamie," he wrote.

The artist further unveiled his vision by sharing a sneak peek of the house which is already in progress.

READ: Harmonize buys mother new car with money he made in Kenya

Harmonize explained that the house would serve as a safe haven where he could find solace amidst life's challenges.

"Leo sijalewaa, nimefanya mambo ya msingi sanaaa. Congrats Mama Konde, sinywii tena mpaka nikumalizie kinyumba chako!!!"

"Ya dunia ni mengi na walimwengu nao wanamuomba Mungu!! Nae hana hiyana muda mwingine anawapamambo yaki kaa vibaya nahamia kwako Mama Konde, Sijalewa na silewi tenaaa."

"[Today I am sober, I have taken very fundamental steps. Congratulations Mama Konde, I will not drink again until I finish building your house!!!

"[The world is full of many things, and people also pray to God!! And sometimes, when things seem to go wrong I am shifting to your side, Mama Konde. I am not drunk, and I will not get drunk again,]" he affirmed.

Harmonize and his mother
Harmonize and his mother Harmonize and his mother Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Harmonize unwraps how he shared all his revenue with Frida Kajala

Harmonize has cultivated a culture of fulfiling his mother's dreams. In May 2022, he bought his mother a Toyota Harrier.

“Mama Konde hakuna gari anayoipenda zaidi ya Harrier, usikutute enzi za ujana wake kuna mtu alimtesa kisa gari hii. Ndo maana hataki gari ingine."

"[Mama Konde, there's no car she loves more than the Harrier. Don't let us remind you of her youthful days when someone caused her distress over this car. That's why she doesn't want any other car,]" Konde Boy said.

Harmonize and his parents
Harmonize and his parents Harmonize and his parents Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

In June 2019, Konde Boy was again in the headlines after buying new cars (Toyota Harriers) for both his parents.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
