ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Amos Robi

Harmonize broke up with his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala in December 2022

Harmonize
Harmonize

Tanzanian singer Harmonize has revealed why he is in no hurry to get into a relationship after his break up with Frida Kajala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On his Instagram stories, the singer said he has the qualities a good man can have but is not ready to fall in love again.

“Alot of beautiful girls have been trying to make me fall in love again, because they know for sure I got a soft heart, that when I give I give for real! I can be a friend, A husband, a provider and the best father,

“I do appreciate for the love being shown to me. But you know what… My heart is cold! Hope this is not gonna be forever,” Harmonize said.

Harmonize [Instagram]
Harmonize [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize said he was dumped after he went broke noting that he was going to stay single and rich.

“I remember the other day my account was 0.0.0.0 for someone’s happiness ulipofika muda wa kuachwa nikaachwa kama upepo!! Stay single, stay rich, stay sexy” he said.

Harmonize recently rubbished allegations she was in a fresh relationship after being spotted with a curvy woman.

Harmonize
Harmonize Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Harmonize responds to claims of having an affair with vixen on 'Amelowa' video

During his recent visit to the country, Harmonize urged fans to keep an eye on him to find out whether he was going to keep the girlfriend's after he was questioned on what he intended to do with the piece of art.

"It is not something you can talk about. Mwangalie tu kuona kama itakuwepo ama haitakuwepo,(Just keep an eye to see whether or not it will be there)," he said.

The singer parted ways with with Kajala in December 2022 over unclear reasons.

He denied rumours that an affair with a video vixen from one of his songs was the reason for their break up.

Harmonize when he proposed to Kajala [Instagram]
Harmonize when he proposed to Kajala [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

The two first separated in 2021 when Kajala accused Harmonize of seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.

READ: Ladies these days love me way too much - Harmonize throws shade at Kajala

They went for a year without talking until March 2022, when Harmonize began the quest to win her back.

Through a series of posts on social media, he asked for Kajala's forgiveness, stating that he would do anything to have her back.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

Vixen in 'Zuwena' video breaks down after meeting with Diamond [Video]

Vixen in 'Zuwena' video breaks down after meeting with Diamond [Video]

CNN rewards Larry Madowo with his own weekly show [Details]

CNN rewards Larry Madowo with his own weekly show [Details]

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C expecting 1st child [Video]

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C expecting 1st child [Video]

Mr. Eazi calls out Bad Bunny for copyright infringement

Mr. Eazi calls out Bad Bunny for copyright infringement

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Gospel ministry is inspired by the Holy Spirit - Daddy Owen responds to Eric Omondi

Gospel ministry is inspired by the Holy Spirit - Daddy Owen responds to Eric Omondi

Jimmy Gait speaks after being put on the spot by Eric Omondi

Jimmy Gait speaks after being put on the spot by Eric Omondi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

Murugi Munyi acquires new luxury Land Rover Discovery

Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]

Sauti Sol lead singer Bien Aime Baraza

Bien reaches out to female fan caught up in grinding incident

Kevin Mboya on a plane

Soft life: Kevin Mboya enjoys flight to Mombasa for paid holiday