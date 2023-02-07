Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

On his Instagram stories, the singer said he has the qualities a good man can have but is not ready to fall in love again.

“Alot of beautiful girls have been trying to make me fall in love again, because they know for sure I got a soft heart, that when I give I give for real! I can be a friend, A husband, a provider and the best father,

“I do appreciate for the love being shown to me. But you know what… My heart is cold! Hope this is not gonna be forever,” Harmonize said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize said he was dumped after he went broke noting that he was going to stay single and rich.

“I remember the other day my account was 0.0.0.0 for someone’s happiness ulipofika muda wa kuachwa nikaachwa kama upepo!! Stay single, stay rich, stay sexy” he said.

Harmonize recently rubbished allegations she was in a fresh relationship after being spotted with a curvy woman.

Harmonize talks about his tattoo of ex-girlfriend

Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

During his recent visit to the country, Harmonize urged fans to keep an eye on him to find out whether he was going to keep the girlfriend's after he was questioned on what he intended to do with the piece of art.

"It is not something you can talk about. Mwangalie tu kuona kama itakuwepo ama haitakuwepo,(Just keep an eye to see whether or not it will be there)," he said.

The singer parted ways with with Kajala in December 2022 over unclear reasons.

He denied rumours that an affair with a video vixen from one of his songs was the reason for their break up.

Pulse Live Kenya

The two first separated in 2021 when Kajala accused Harmonize of seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.

They went for a year without talking until March 2022, when Harmonize began the quest to win her back.