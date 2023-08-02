The sports category has moved to a new website.

Harmonize unwraps how he shared all his revenue with Frida Kajala

Amos Robi

Seemingly targeting his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala, Harmonize has dropped a new song titled 'Dear X.'

Harmonize and Frida Kajala

Tanzanian sensation Harmonize has lifted the veil on his past relationship with actress Frid Kajala, shedding light on how they divided music and endorsement revenues while they were together.

His latest song, 'Dear X,' subtly hints at Kajala, sparking reactions from both parties and fans.

In response to the song, Kajala shared a lighthearted video of herself with her daughter, seemingly unbothered by the musical jabs.

However, Harmonize quickly fired back, shedding light on the financial benefits Kajala enjoyed during their time together.

"Tunasisitiza mseme na mema sio kujikekesha na 2 billion to! Simulia basi hapo kwenye TV kwamba nilikua nakupatia 10% ya kila ninaingiza shows endorsements. Tell them ulikuwa na pin ya kila kadi zangu za bank," Harmonize expressed.

Frida Kajala and Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize revealed that he provided Kajala with 10% of his earnings from shows and endorsement deals during their relationship.

While he acknowledged their past, he asserted that he had learned from the experience and was now more focused on building his wealth.

However, the 'Uno' hitmaker made it clear that he would not be falling into the same trap again, hinting that Kajala would not be getting back into his life.

With newfound financial success, Harmonize's determination to safeguard his hard-earned money remains unwavering.

Taking the opportunity to address Kajala, Harmonize invited her to share the good deeds he showed her during their time together on her reality show, 'Behind the Gram.'

Tanzanian singer Harmonize Tanzanian singer Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

The singer's message appears to challenge Kajala to reveal their relationship dynamics and his positive contributions during their partnership.

"I'm good you know that. I'm even getting more money, baetter than before liaa, saga meno omba msamaa unaweza kufikiriwa ila njia unayotumia hutoboi, changanya na umri wacha tuone," Harmonize remarked with a hint of confidence.

As fans eagerly await further developments, this candid exchange between Harmonize and Kajala has captured the attention of many.

Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

While the 'Dear X' song may have been the catalyst, the real-life revelations about their past financial arrangements have added an unexpected twist to their story.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
