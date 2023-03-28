ADVERTISEMENT
Kajala reacts after Harmonize shared photos of look-alike vixen

Lynet Okumu

Harmonize and Kajala broke up in December 2022

Harmonize, Caren & Fridah Kajala
Harmonize, Caren & Fridah Kajala

Tanzanian singer Harmonize's ex-girlfriend Fridah Kajala has left fans curious after sending a cryptic message on social media.

The message comes shortly after Harmonize released the video of his new song 'Single Again,' which is trending across East Africa and the rest of the world.

In the video, he features a video vixen who fans claim resembles Kajala.

In an Instagram story post, Kajala wrote a text suggesting that some people like to create situations that make them laugh at themselves and, unknowingly make fun of themselves.

"Hapa duniani kuna watu wanapenda kujitekenya alafu wanacheka wenyewe saa ndio nini.

"(In this world, there are people who like to make fun of themselves, and then they laugh at themselves)," She wrote

Screenshot of Fridah Kajala's post on IG
Screenshot of Fridah Kajala's post on IG Pulse Live Kenya

She also stated that some people can have more than you and still be jealous.

"People can have more than you and still be jealous, " She stated.

Although her texts were not directly addressed to Harmonize, fans have concluded that Kajala was indirectly talking to her ex-fiancé.

Harmonize's new song "Single Again" video has already garnered over 400,000 YouTube views in just 21 hours. In the video, he features a video vixen identified as Caren Simba, who has been praised for her appearance and excellent choreography.

Harmonize and her video vixen Caren
Harmonize and her video vixen Caren Pulse Live Kenya

Harmonize posted photos of himself and Simba in compromising positions as an appreciation for her appearance in the video. It took only a few hours before Kajala posted the cryptic message on her Instagram.

Harmonize and Kajala broke up in December 2022 for unclear reasons, which the two have yet to relay to the public.

They first separated in 2021 when Kajala accused Harmonize of seducing her daughter, Paula Kajala.

Singer Harmonize and ex-fiancé Fridah Kajala
Singer Harmonize and ex-fiancé Fridah Kajala Singer Harmonize and fiancé Fridah Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

They went for a year without talking until March 2022, when Harmonize began the quest to win her back. Through a series of posts on social media, he asked for Kajala's forgiveness, stating that he would do anything to have her back.

Lynet Okumu
