ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Amos Robi

Mwashumbe left Shuga Boy at Radio Maisha where they hosted the station's morning show until March this year

Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy
Mwashumbe and Shuga Boy

Radio 47 presenter Emmanuel Mwashumbe has shed light on his awareness of his former colleague Shuga Boy's wellness after rumours that he is not okay.

Recommended articles

During the launch of TV47's new studios, content creators inquired about Shuga Boy's welfare since their parting ways.

Mwashumbe and Shuga who identified themselves as the dynamic duo hosted the Radio Maisha drive show before they were shifted to host the morning show until Mwashumbe left the station.

According to content creators present, Shuga Boy was not doing well after Mwashumbe left the show they hosted together.

ADVERTISEMENT

On whether he knew what his former colleague was going through, Mwashumbe said he had not reached out to him to see whether there were challenges.

"Itabidi nimtafute hivi karibuni niweze kuangalia kwa sababu gani anaumia maana bado yeye ni rafiki yangu nitamfuta nione ni vipi naweza kumsaidia," Mwashumbe expressed.

Radio Presenter Emmanuel Mwashumbe
Radio Presenter Emmanuel Mwashumbe Radio Presenter Emmanuel Mwashumbe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Top former Radio Maisha presenters hired to start new radio station

While content creators questioned whether Mwashumbe would consider pulling Shuga Boy to his new workplace, Mwashumbe affirmed that he was content working alongside his current co-host, Mkamburi Chigogo.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kwa sasa sina huo uwezo wa kufanya hivyo, na kwa sasa pia tuko sawa maana yule dada tunayefanya kazi naye, Mkamburi Chigogo pia yuko sawa, tunachapa shughli sawasawa," Mwashumbe clarified.

Explaining his decision to leave Standard Media Group for Radio 47, Mwashumbe revealed his yearning for fresh challenges and the need for personal growth.

He desired to push his boundaries and seek new opportunities that could enrich his career.

Apart from seeking personal growth, Mwashumbe acknowledged that the financial aspect played a significant role in his move to the new station, as he received an appealing offer that matched his aspirations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nilikuwa nataka maisha mapya on radio na nilikuwa nataka kujichallenge, na pia unasonga ambapo fulusi iko," Mwashumbe shared.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year

Mkamburi Chigogo and Emmanuel Mwashumbe
Mkamburi Chigogo and Emmanuel Mwashumbe Mkamburi Chigogo and Emmanuel Mwashumbe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Billy Miya & TikToker Francie Mummie clarify dating rumours

Mwashumbe and several of his colleagues, including Billy Miya, Mbaruk Mwalim, and Hassan Ali, departed Radio Maisha in March this year to embark on a fresh journey at Radio 47.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Radio 47, Mwashumbe took up the reins of the morning show, co-hosting alongside the talented Mkamburi Chigogo.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former pro boxer shares Joho's hidden talent in the ring

Former pro boxer shares Joho's hidden talent in the ring

Betty Kyallo contemplates getting back on TV after 3 years

Betty Kyallo contemplates getting back on TV after 3 years

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake

Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

Desagu reveals family inheritance battle with siblings after his father's death

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir's live reporting cut short by stones from protestors [Video]

Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon

Man goes blind after trying to set Guinness World Record for longest crying marathon

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]