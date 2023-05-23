The sports category has moved to a new website.

How Samidoh demonstrated the possibility of suicide in Jeff Mwathi's demise

Fabian Simiyu

DJ Fatxo says Samidoh visited his house after the demise of Jeff

Samidoh
Samidoh

DJ Fatxo's life has never been the same since the tragic passing of Jeff Mwathi in his apartment.

The Mugithi artist recently broke his silence during an interview, shedding light on the events that unfolded on that fateful day.

During his conversation on Radio Jambo, DJ Fatxo revealed that Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu also known as Samidoh, a police officer and fellow artist, played a pivotal role in the investigations surrounding Jeff Mwathi's case.

Samidoh
Samidoh Pulse Live Kenya
READ: DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Jeff was Samidoh's nephew, and the artist was among those seeking justice for his untimely passing. Fatxo revealed that Samidoh visited him after Jeff's death.

Multiple narratives surrounded the circumstances of Jeff's demise, and during the investigation, Samidoh was requested to squeeze through the window that Jeff had allegedly jumped through. Surprisingly, Samidoh was able to fit into the window spaces.

Fatxo said that Samidoh only did so under the instructions of the police officers present, who specifically asked him to assist due to his less bulky physique.

Kenyan entertainer DJ Fatxo
Kenyan entertainer DJ Fatxo Kenyan entertainer DJ Fatxo Pulse Live Kenya
During the interview, Jeff's mother was contacted, and it became clear that her perspective had not changed despite Fatxo being cleared of the murder allegations.

She stated firmly during the call that Jeff did not take his own life, asserting that he could have done so at their own home.

She claimed that there was a cover-up happening, insinuating that the true circumstances surrounding Jeff's death were being concealed.

During the interview, Jeff's mother went to the extent of accusing DJ Fatxo of orchestrating her son's death.

Jeff Mwathi's mother Ann Mwathi
Jeff Mwathi's mother Ann Mwathi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Fatxo's request to DCI after Jeff Mwathi's parents rejected report

She expressed her belief that if Fatxo wasn't directly responsible, he should have revealed the individuals involved.

In a highly emotional statement, she emphasized that an apology would not bring her son back to life.

Furthermore, she expressed her deepest wish for the children of those implicated in Jeff's murder to experience the same tragic fate as her own son.

Jeff Mwathi
Jeff Mwathi Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Fatxo couldn't hold back his tears and broke down as he vehemently denied any involvement in Jeff's death.

He questioned the logic behind such an accusation, expressing disbelief that he would commit such a heinous act in his own house.

Fabian Simiyu
