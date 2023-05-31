Huddah Monroe to sue defamers for Sh34M over fake news

Huddah Monroe stated that individuals spreading fake news would undergo product testing conducted by a doctor.

If found responsible, they would be liable to pay a defamation settlement of Sh34 million.

Huddah further emphasized that individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of their financial status, would be required to compensate her with their future earnings as a consequence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Huddah expressed that she had invested considerable time and effort to build her name and brand. She asserted her firm determination not to tolerate any interference or tampering with her brand in the forthcoming years.

Haddah's warning to publishers

Huddah emphasized her intention to initiate legal proceedings against publishers who disseminate unfounded information about her.

ADVERTISEMENT

She firmly asserted that she would tenaciously pursue the matter until those responsible present verifiable facts to support their claims.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I have built a name for myself through sweat, hard work and perseverance. Wewe umeingia juzi media you want to shine with Huddah?" Monroe asked.

Huddah expressed her determination to no longer remain passive and let things slide. She vowed to fight for herself until the end of her days.

Directing her message to individuals who anonymously provide information to reporters, she made it clear that their time was now over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huddah firmly stated that she would confront these individuals in court to expose their true identities, including their identification cards.

Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, she urged those who rely on such sources for information to exercise due diligence by verifying the accuracy of the details through receipts or other tangible evidence before publishing any content.

Huddah revealed her current age of 30 and emphasized the profound influence that any published content about her would have on her future.

ADVERTISEMENT