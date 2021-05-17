Popular comedian Eric Omondi has been sparking quite the reactions lately with his ‘reinvention’ outfits.
I am changing my entire wardrobe- Eric Omondi (Photos)
Luku Ni Moto- Eric Omondi
Luku ni moto- Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
In recent posts on his social media pages, the Big Tyme CEO started on the outfits with #NewLook Alert as he announced the return of his much-talked about show, Wife Material.
The show is set to return to screens for its second season with new contestants from Uganda and Tanzania.
However, the show faced contention from Kenya Film and Classification Board Boss, Ezekiel Mutua, leading to the comedian’s arrest.
Are the outfits all Eric needs for his ‘reinvention’?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke