Concern mounts for Brian Ogana's well being after distressing message [Video]

Kenyan actor Brian Ogana, widely known for his role as Luwi Hausa in the TV show Maria, has left fans worried after his latest social media post.

The actor shared a short video clip, expressing his frustration and exhaustion, which has sparked concerns about his well-being.

Brian Ogana's concerning post

In the video, which quickly went viral, Ogana stated, "It's been a minute... And it's taken me a while to just come out... I think I just can't do this anymore and it's too much. This is it.... I can't. I can't do this anymore. I just can't."

Actor Brian Ogana

Although he did not provide further context, his words have led fans to worry about his mental and emotional state.

Many have sent him hugs and encouraging messages, hoping to lift his spirits.

Brian Ogana's life after 'Maria'

After his role in 'Maria', Ogana had planned to pursue several new projects. In 2021, he revealed that he was working on three major initiatives, including returning to school for a Master’s Degree.

actor Brian Ogana

He also intended to take a break from acting to set up a creative hub and start his own YouTube channel.

Recently, he was featured as an actor in the music video for the Ohangla musician Prince Indah's song 'Nyar Jaduong'.

Brian Ogana's journalism career

In addition to acting, Brian Ogana has had a successful career as a journalist. He worked as a news anchor, reporter, and host at G.B.S. (Good News Broadcasting System).

Although his journalism career spanned nearly a decade, his role in 'Maria' brought him more fame.

Actor Brian Ogana

One of the highlights of his media career was in 2016 when he was nominated and won the title of best-dressed media personality.

Brian Ogana's private life: Relationships & kids

Brian Ogana's personal life has also been a topic of interest for his fans. He was previously engaged to Jacque Naisenya, who many thought was the mother of his three children.

However, she quickly refuted those claims. In 2020, after a long-term relationship, the couple parted ways.

In January 2022, Brian introduced Dyder Abdalla as his new girlfriend, but by June the same year, Dyder confirmed on social media that they had broken up.

Actor Brian Ogana

In 2020, Ogana shared photos of himself with his children on the cover of Parents Magazine.

He expressed his pride in being a father and his desire to share his fatherhood journey with his fans.

"Allow me to re-introduce myself and the peeps that have the brilliant minds to keep me in check. Being a dad doesn’t come with a manual, am just privileged to be one. I’m just your ordinary man but a hero in the eyes of my beautiful munchkins. Meet my squad/mbogi genje (mukitaka professional mourners squad iko tayari)," Ogana wrote.

