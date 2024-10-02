The sports category has moved to a new website.

Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau exits station for new job in U.S.

Amos Robi

Njambi expressed gratitude for the opportunity, viewing it as a fresh chapter in her life

  • Njambi wa Njau has officially stepped down from her role at Inooro TV
  • Njambi expressed gratitude for the opportunity and shared her reflections on change and personal growth
  • Her previous difficult experiences in the media industry have not deterred her optimism for the future

Njambi wa Njau, a presenter at Inooro TV, has officially stepped down from her role at the Royal Media Services (RMS)-owned station, taking on a new adventure in the United States.

In a post on her social media platforms, Njambi shared her excitement about the move, revealing that she would be joining a media station in the US, though she did not provide further details about the position.

Njambi expressed gratitude for the opportunity, viewing it as a fresh chapter in her life. She shared her reflections on change and personal growth in an inspiring message to her fans.

“Life is about leaving what you think you love and trying new things. It’s about coming to a closure of the things that make you think you are ok and yet you are not,” she wrote.

READ: Most popular radio & TV stations in Kenya in 2024 - Report

She continued by thanking God for the new path ahead of her. “I thank God for the new face and step of life he has given me. I thank Him for choosing me among many and blessing me. My tenure at Inooro TV has come to an end, but I thank God for the new blessing,” Njambi shared.

Now based in Washington, she expressed her excitement for the future, noting the warm welcome she had already received. “Watu wa diaspora tukutane kwa screens zenu,” she added.

Njambi has not always had an easy journey in the media industry. In a previous interview on the Jeff Kuria Show, she recounted a difficult experience with a former employer where she faced financial struggles despite the job offer initially seeming like a dream come true.

“I could not believe it when I got the papers; I asked someone to confirm it for me,” Njambi recalled, referring to her initial excitement about the opportunity. However, the excitement quickly faded as she faced months without pay.

READ: Inooro TV presenter bids adieu to viewers after 7 years with the station

“For eight months, I did not receive a salary, and I was a new mother who had just separated from my husband,” she recalled, adding that despite the lack of payment, the managers attempted to compensate the workers by cooking meals for them at the workplace.

After stepping away from the media industry, a friend informed Njambi about an opportunity at Inooro TV, encouraging her to apply.

READ: Media Council report shows how Citizen TV is defying slump in TV viewership

That decision brought her back into the spotlight, where she thrived. Now, as she embarks on this new chapter in the US, Njambi is optimistic and ready for the challenges ahead.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
