Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau exits station for new job in U.S.

Njambi wa Njau, a presenter at Inooro TV, has officially stepped down from her role at the Royal Media Services (RMS)-owned station, taking on a new adventure in the United States.

In a post on her social media platforms, Njambi shared her excitement about the move, revealing that she would be joining a media station in the US, though she did not provide further details about the position.

Embracing change

Njambi expressed gratitude for the opportunity, viewing it as a fresh chapter in her life. She shared her reflections on change and personal growth in an inspiring message to her fans.

“Life is about leaving what you think you love and trying new things. It’s about coming to a closure of the things that make you think you are ok and yet you are not,” she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

She continued by thanking God for the new path ahead of her. “I thank God for the new face and step of life he has given me. I thank Him for choosing me among many and blessing me. My tenure at Inooro TV has come to an end, but I thank God for the new blessing,” Njambi shared.

Now based in Washington, she expressed her excitement for the future, noting the warm welcome she had already received. “Watu wa diaspora tukutane kwa screens zenu,” she added.

Challenges Njambi has faced in the media Industry

Njambi has not always had an easy journey in the media industry. In a previous interview on the Jeff Kuria Show, she recounted a difficult experience with a former employer where she faced financial struggles despite the job offer initially seeming like a dream come true.

“I could not believe it when I got the papers; I asked someone to confirm it for me,” Njambi recalled, referring to her initial excitement about the opportunity. However, the excitement quickly faded as she faced months without pay.

Pulse Live Kenya

“For eight months, I did not receive a salary, and I was a new mother who had just separated from my husband,” she recalled, adding that despite the lack of payment, the managers attempted to compensate the workers by cooking meals for them at the workplace.

A fresh start after a moment of darkness

After stepping away from the media industry, a friend informed Njambi about an opportunity at Inooro TV, encouraging her to apply.

Pulse Live Kenya

