Renowned media personality, author, and human rights activist Janet Mbugua address rumours circulating about her supposed pregnancy.
Photos that have forced Janet Mbugua to talk about her relationship & pregnancy reports
Janet Mbugua compelled to disclose her relationship status & clarify pregnancy reports
Recommended articles
The speculation surrounding Janet Mbugua's pregnancy began approximately a week ago when she shared two stunning photos of herself on social media.
Clad in a black body-hugging dress with sheer detail at the torso and a glamorous satin coverup, fans couldn't help but notice her slightly protruding tummy.
This observation led to widespread speculation and congratulatory messages flooding her comments section.
Janet Mbugua responds to pregnancy rumours
Janet Mbugua decided to put to rest the rumours once and for all.
She clarified that she was not expecting and attributed her slightly bulging tummy to good eating habits and a relaxed approach to her body.
"No, I'm not pregnant... I probably didn’t breathe in on the count of three but ni sawa," she said.
She humorously hinted at the possibility of hitting the gym, indicating that the results would eventually show.
"The results of the gym will show someday," she wrote, accompanying the caption with a smiley face.
Responding to a comment from a fan who emphasized that Janet is single and therefore unlikely to be pregnant, Janet concurred with the observation.
This exchange further reinforced Janet's statement and clarified any doubts surrounding her relationship status and pregnancy rumors.
"Hapo kwa ‘I know you are single’ aki mbona ume shout," she wrote.
Janet Mbugua's children
Janet and Eddie Ndichu got married in 2015 and welcomed their first Ethan Huru Ndichu the same year. The couple welcomed their second-born son Mali Mwaura, in 2018.
The celebrated journalist at one time shared her joy in celebrating her firstborn birthday.
She said most of the time a parent never knows what he or she is doing but always has to do their very best in bringing up their children saying it has been a journey bringing up her two sons.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke