Joe Ageyo’s Biography: 25-year media career, family and top role at NMG

His impeccable interviewing prowess has seen him engage with heavyweights like President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, among other notable figures.

He's not just a journalist; he's a trailblazing environmental advocate who's carved a niche for himself in the industry.

Background and education

Born in Siaya County in April 1973, Ageyo's educational journey took him from Sawagongo High School to Egerton University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Agribusiness. But that was just the beginning of his academic pursuits.

He soon found himself at the University of Nairobi, pursuing a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication.

His quest for knowledge didn't stop there; he jetted off to Switzerland's University of Geneva to secure a certificate in Advanced Studies in Environmental Diplomacy and later a Masters in Environmental Governance from Manchester University.

Ageyo also holds certificates in Sustainability Management and Environment Diplomacy from the University of Tilburg, Netherlands and the University of Geneva, respectively. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Media Studies at Daystar University.

Early journalism career

Ageyo's journalism career ignited at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), where he interned for a year and a half, all without receiving a paycheck.

But his dedication paid off as he made the leap to Kenya Television Network (KTN) in 2000, where he specialized in environmental stories and even took on the role of deputy news editor.

Ageyo was the first Kenyan TV journalist to start an Environmental feature, Ecojournal, and was applauded for having pioneered Environmental journalism. This earned several accolades including ‘The Environmental Journalist of the Year Award’ in 2001.

Moving to NTV

In 2005, Ageyo shifted gears and embarked on a new adventure at the Nation Media Group, where he wore multiple hats, including that of the head of News production.

Ageyo stayed at NTV until 2012 when he moved back to Standard Media Group where he spent six years.

In 2013, Joe was among the panel that moderated the historic presidential debate that was held at the Brook House School in Nairobi.

Later in 2017, he was also selected for the same, and this time, it was held at the Catholic University of East Africa in Nairobi.

In 2018, Ageyo traded his role at KTN for an editorial position at Royal Media Services, succeeding Peter Opondo.

Leaving Citizen TV for NTV

Joe stayed at the S.K Macharia-owned station until 2022 when he packed up and joined Nation Media Group as its Editorial Director in charge of broadcast.

Months later Ageyo was promoted to become the company's Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu who had been with the company for 23 years.

In August 2023, Ageyo marked 25 years in the media industry shouting out personalities such as Alex Chamwada and Emmanuel Juma whom he began his media career.

Currently, Ageyo holds the position of Editor-in-Chief which he was promoted to in September by Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama.

