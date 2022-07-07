RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Abel Mutua shares tips on how he parents his daughter

Amos Robi

Mkurugenzi recently appeared in a video with his daughter and they discussed issues of menstrual health openly

Kenyan filmmaker Abel Mutua with his wife Judy Nyawira and their daughter

Celebrated filmmaker Abel Mutua has shared parenting tips that he believes have made his relationship stronger in regard to his daughter Stephanie Mumbua.

Mkurugenzi, as he is popularly known, said openness is a key trait in the relationship with his daughter, noting that it made it easier for both of them to get along.

Conveying that his daughter’s mannerisms are an exact replica of his own behavior when he was young, Abel noted that the similarities have made it easier for them to bond easily.

The film director added that the friendship he shares with his daughter makes it easier for her to be open with him as her father.

“My daughter’s behaviors are exactly like mine, the things my daughter is doing are exactly what I did when I was her age which has made it easier for me to tell what she wants and what she is always up to making it hard for her to use shortcuts with her,” Mutua stated in an interview with Eve Mungai.

Mkurugenzi and daughter

Responding to how he got to speak about menstrual health with his daughter, Mutua said being his daughter’s friend also made it easy for her to open up on issues that affected her and matters which many were not willing to openly talk about.

“There is power in being your kid's friend. A lot is happening out here because they [parents] don’t have a relationship with their children but when you create an environment that suits you both it makes it easier for both of you,” Mkurugenzi noted.

Mkurugenzi mourned Nairobi Half Life actor Olwenya Maina known for his character Oti, who died on Monday evening July 4, 2022.

Mutua said he hardly spent time with Olwenya but whenever they met, they would spend quality time adding that he was one of the best actors the country produced.

Popular actor Olwenya Maina Pulse Live Kenya

“He is one of the best actors this country has ever had, he did a great role in Nairobi Half Life which impressed me. I was never involved in the making of Nairobi Half Life but my wife was, she was in charge of action vehicles and it was great to work with Maina,” Mkurugenzi stated.

