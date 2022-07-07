Abel Mutua shares tips on how he parents his daughter

Mkurugenzi, as he is popularly known, said openness is a key trait in the relationship with his daughter, noting that it made it easier for both of them to get along.

Conveying that his daughter’s mannerisms are an exact replica of his own behavior when he was young, Abel noted that the similarities have made it easier for them to bond easily.

The film director added that the friendship he shares with his daughter makes it easier for her to be open with him as her father.

“My daughter’s behaviors are exactly like mine, the things my daughter is doing are exactly what I did when I was her age which has made it easier for me to tell what she wants and what she is always up to making it hard for her to use shortcuts with her,” Mutua stated in an interview with Eve Mungai.

Responding to how he got to speak about menstrual health with his daughter, Mutua said being his daughter’s friend also made it easy for her to open up on issues that affected her and matters which many were not willing to openly talk about.

“There is power in being your kid's friend. A lot is happening out here because they [parents] don’t have a relationship with their children but when you create an environment that suits you both it makes it easier for both of you,” Mkurugenzi noted.

Abel Mutua's tribute to Olwenya Maina

Mkurugenzi mourned Nairobi Half Life actor Olwenya Maina known for his character Oti, who died on Monday evening July 4, 2022.

Mutua said he hardly spent time with Olwenya but whenever they met, they would spend quality time adding that he was one of the best actors the country produced.

