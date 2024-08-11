The sports category has moved to a new website.

Double joy for Kanze Dena as son turns 4 while sister steps into church leadership

Lynet Okumu

Kanze Dena has for the first time shared photos of her son with husband Nick Mararo, and fans were quick to point out the striking resemblance between the son and his mother.

Kanze Dena and her younger sister (Instagram)
Kanze Dena and her younger sister (Instagram)
  • Kanze Dena celebrates her son's birthday and her sister's achievement with a heartwarming message on social media
  • Kanze Dena's sister, Elsie Stephens, becomes the newest service leader at All Saints Cathedral
  • Kanze Dena shares photos of her son Njamba on his fourth birthday, showing the striking resemblance between mother and son

Former top TV anchor and ex-State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena is celebrating a special day in her life—her son’s fourth birthday.

The proud mother of two took to social media to share never-before-seen photos of her son, Njamba, leaving her fans delighted.

In addition to celebrating her son’s milestone, Kanze also marked another important event.

Kanze Dena and her younger sister (Instagram)
Kanze Dena and her younger sister (Instagram) Kanze Dena and her younger sister (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: What Kanze Dena's son wishes he had from sister & why his mum keeps her memory alive

Her younger sister, Elsie Stephens, became the newest service leader at All Saints Cathedral.

Kanze, filled with gratitude, shared a heartwarming birthday message that expressed her love and pride for both her son and her sister.

"Today, I celebrate these two wonderful and precious people in my life: the newest service leader at All Saints Cathedral, Elsie Stephens, and my little warrior, who turns 4 today!! Thank you, God. Great is thy faithfulness," she wrote.

Fans of Kanze Dena joined her in celebrating her son’s fourth birthday. They expressed their joy and admiration for the ex-Citizen TV news anchor, who has been a public figure for many years.

Kanze Dena's younger son (Instagram)
Kanze Dena's younger son (Instagram) Kanze Dena and her younger sister (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kanze Dena debunks reports about her health

Kanze Dena has built a beautiful family life. On March 2nd, 2019, she married Nick Mararo, the CEO of Nuvision Media, in a private ceremony at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County.

A year after their wedding, they were blessed with a son, Njamba. However, Kanze is also a mother to an older son, Amani, from a previous relationship.

Amani turned 18 years old in April 2024, and Kanze has been successfully co-parenting with his father.

Kanze Dena and her son Amani
Kanze Dena and her son Amani Pulse Live Kenya

Kanze Dena is open about the challenges and joys of parenting. She acknowledged in a previous interview that raising boys comes with its unique difficulties, especially when it comes to Amani, who sometimes hides things from her.

However, she is grateful for the support and presence of Amani’s father, who has played a crucial role in co-parenting.

"Parenting boys has also not been easy, especially for Amani. Thankfully, Amani's father has always been present and has come in handy in co-parenting," she shared.

Kanze strives to build a strong relationship with both of her sons, based on understanding and open communication.

Kanze Dena
Kanze Dena Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kanze Dena reveals how strained relationship with mum shaped her parenting style

She describes her relationship with her elder son as one of friendship, and she is working to establish the same bond with her four-year-old son, Njamba.

"Me and my son Nathaniel are friends. It’s also the same relationship I am trying to have with my four-year-old," she said.

Kanze’s approach to parenting is direct and clear, which contrasts with the way she was raised.

She believes in explaining her decisions to her children, ensuring there are no grey areas in their understanding of her expectations.

"Knowing that I was parented by my mother this way and this is what pushed me away or what made me rebellious, I am trying to do it differently with my son. I listen and I say a categorical no. And I explain why. There are no grey areas," she explained.

