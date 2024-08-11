Double joy for Kanze Dena as son turns 4 while sister steps into church leadership

Former top TV anchor and ex-State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena is celebrating a special day in her life—her son’s fourth birthday.

The proud mother of two took to social media to share never-before-seen photos of her son, Njamba, leaving her fans delighted.

Kanze Dena celebrates sister & son's birthdays

In addition to celebrating her son’s milestone, Kanze also marked another important event.

Kanze Dena and her younger sister (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Her younger sister, Elsie Stephens, became the newest service leader at All Saints Cathedral.

Kanze, filled with gratitude, shared a heartwarming birthday message that expressed her love and pride for both her son and her sister.

"Today, I celebrate these two wonderful and precious people in my life: the newest service leader at All Saints Cathedral, Elsie Stephens, and my little warrior, who turns 4 today!! Thank you, God. Great is thy faithfulness," she wrote.

Fans of Kanze Dena joined her in celebrating her son’s fourth birthday. They expressed their joy and admiration for the ex-Citizen TV news anchor, who has been a public figure for many years.

Kanze Dena and her younger sister (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Kanze Dena's family life

Kanze Dena has built a beautiful family life. On March 2nd, 2019, she married Nick Mararo, the CEO of Nuvision Media, in a private ceremony at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County.

A year after their wedding, they were blessed with a son, Njamba. However, Kanze is also a mother to an older son, Amani, from a previous relationship.

Amani turned 18 years old in April 2024, and Kanze has been successfully co-parenting with his father.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kanze Dena is open about the challenges and joys of parenting. She acknowledged in a previous interview that raising boys comes with its unique difficulties, especially when it comes to Amani, who sometimes hides things from her.

However, she is grateful for the support and presence of Amani’s father, who has played a crucial role in co-parenting.

"Parenting boys has also not been easy, especially for Amani. Thankfully, Amani's father has always been present and has come in handy in co-parenting," she shared.

Kanze strives to build a strong relationship with both of her sons, based on understanding and open communication.

Pulse Live Kenya

She describes her relationship with her elder son as one of friendship, and she is working to establish the same bond with her four-year-old son, Njamba.

"Me and my son Nathaniel are friends. It’s also the same relationship I am trying to have with my four-year-old," she said.

Kanze’s approach to parenting is direct and clear, which contrasts with the way she was raised.

She believes in explaining her decisions to her children, ensuring there are no grey areas in their understanding of her expectations.