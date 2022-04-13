Kate Actress over the moon after signing new ambassadorial deal [Photos]

The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 during an event that had been put together to crown the actress as the new face of Nice and Lovely.

An excited Mrs Karanja said that she is delighted to join the Nice and Lovely family as their brand ambassador.

Kate Actress appointed Nice and Lovely brand Ambassador Pulse Live Kenya

“Nasiwezi jizuia ..... 😭🙏 We did it my watuz , you all kept manifesting this for me ,it's here 🙏. The official face of @niceandlovelykenya ,” shared Kate Actress after signing the new deal.

On the other hand, the Nice and Lovey team through their social media pages, stated that they are also happy to welcome Kate Actress to their family.

“The official unveiling of @kate_actress as our official ambassador at the @serenahotels. Welcome to the family Kate❤❤, We are so excited to have you on our team,” announced Nice and Lovely.

The Award-winning actress’s new deal has attracted lots of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans.

Celebrities gush over Kate actress with lovely messages

