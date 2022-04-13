RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress over the moon after signing new ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

Celebrities gush over Kate actress with lovely messages after being appointed Brand Ambassador

Kate Actress appointed Nice and Lovely brand Ambassador
Kate Actress appointed Nice and Lovely brand Ambassador

Celebrated Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau Karanja popularly known as Kate Actress has been appointed as the new Nice and Lovely (Body Lotion) Brand Ambassador.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 during an event that had been put together to crown the actress as the new face of Nice and Lovely.

An excited Mrs Karanja said that she is delighted to join the Nice and Lovely family as their brand ambassador.

Kate Actress appointed Nice and Lovely brand Ambassador
Kate Actress appointed Nice and Lovely brand Ambassador

“Nasiwezi jizuia ..... 😭🙏 We did it my watuz , you all kept manifesting this for me ,it's here 🙏. The official face of @niceandlovelykenya ,” shared Kate Actress after signing the new deal.

On the other hand, the Nice and Lovey team through their social media pages, stated that they are also happy to welcome Kate Actress to their family.

“The official unveiling of @kate_actress as our official ambassador at the @serenahotels. Welcome to the family Kate❤❤, We are so excited to have you on our team,” announced Nice and Lovely.

The Award-winning actress’s new deal has attracted lots of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans.

Kate Actress appointed Nice and Lovely brand Ambassador
Kate Actress appointed Nice and Lovely brand Ambassador

Celebrities gush over Kate actress with lovely messages

chefalimandhryCongratulations Katerina😍😍😍😍 so proud of you!”

celestinendindaCongratulations 👏👏👏, keep winning 🔥”

millywajesus “Congratulations 🎊”

millychebby “Congratulations Kate well deserved Keep winning 😍😍😍👏👏👏👏”

bridgetshighadi “Ya Kate! Keep soaring mama 😍😍”

kambuamuziki “So so so deserving of this!!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🎉”

anitanderu “Congratulations Sweetheart 👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

daddyowen “Congratulations! Glory and honour to JESUS CHRIST 🙏🏾”

shixkapienga “Congratulations ma’ 👏🤗🍾🥂”

hassansarah “Congratulations mrembo🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉”

pierramakenaofficial “🔥🔥🔥🔥 congratulations 🎊”

maureenwaititu “Congratulations beautiful! Keep shining!”

kabiwajesus “Congratulations 🎊 baraka meeeen”

nimo.o_ “Congratulations ❤️❤️ keep winning”

caroline.mutokoAbsolutely 💯 Well done. This is you ❤️”

muthonidrummerqueen “Racks on racks 🤑⚡ gerrit!”

jmatubia “Congratulations babe keep winning”

nickmutuma “Hell yes!!! Here for this @kate_actress More life, more blessings ✨

bettymuteikyallo ‘So so proud of you! Good job”

phoinahaircollection “Proud of you Mentor”

terryannechebet “Babe!!!! I'm so happy for you!! Well deserved”

misskihoro “Congratulations mama!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

kanario_kiria “Congratulations 🎊🎉 @kate_actress . To more wins ❤️”

Kate Actress appointed Nice and Lovely brand Ambassador
Kate Actress appointed Nice and Lovely brand Ambassador

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

Kate Actress over the moon after signing new ambassadorial deal [Photos]

