Shorn Arwa claims her book 'Content to Cash' pulled in Sh500K within 7 days

During a conversation with a local media outlet, Shorn Arwa sidestepped a question about her monthly earnings from TikTok reels and instead emphasised the success of her recently launched book.

"Do you know how much I earn for one reel? Do you know how much I get paid for one TikTok? It's a crazy amount," Shorn said.

Shorn Arwa - My book earned me 2500 pounds in a week

She disclosed that her book, focusing on content creation, gained international recognition, particularly in the UK.

Priced at 35 pounds, equivalent to approximately 6,000 Kenyan shillings, her book resonated with a wide audience, with 80 percent of the sales originating from the UK.

In just one week, Shorn Arwa proudly revealed that she earned 2500 pounds from the book's sales, showcasing her entrepreneurial prowess and global appeal.

"Let me give you an example, I just launched a book, and I was teaching people how to create content and it got international. My book goes for 35 pounds that is Sh6,000. 80 percent of the people who bought my book are from the UK. In just a week, I made 2500 Pound," she revealed.

Shorn Arwa's book - 'Content to Cash'

Shorn Arwa's book comprises six chapters, offering lessons on securing complimentary wigs from companies weekly while earning income.

The book delves into insider strategies and techniques for aspiring wig influencers, even those with fewer than 500 followers.

It features 20 email templates, pitch suggestions, and a sample rate sheet to empower individuals in their pursuit of becoming successful wig influencers.

Shorn Arwa's aspiration for financial independence

Shorn Arwa articulated her desire not to be a wealthy husband's spouse but to be the affluent wife herself.

She envisioned her partner proudly acknowledging her financial success, reflecting her ambition for financial independence and empowerment.

"Me hata staki kuwa bibi ya tajiri, I just wanna be the rich wife. I want my husband to say I have a rich wife," she said.

Shorn Arwa's Matatu craving and journey to Kenya

Shorn Arwa's unexpected longing for a matatu ride in Kenya became a humorous yet intriguing revelation of her connection to her homeland's vibrant culture.

Initially amused by TikTok videos depicting Kenya's lively matatu scenes, Shorn Arwa found herself yearning for the experience after nearly a decade abroad.

Her journey from London to Nairobi, documented on her YouTube channel, captured the essence of her adventure. Despite initial hesitation and disbelief at her impromptu decision, Shorn Arwa embarked on the journey with enthusiasm.

She bid farewell to her husband and embarked on her trip, sharing her excitement and uncertainties with her audience.

"So I booked a flight to Kenya, later on. At this point, I was questioning myself ati naenda Kenya kupanda matatu said bye to my husband and checked in. I remembered I had a YouTube channel and began vlogging. London to Nairobi it is," she said.

Shorn Arwa relocates to London

Shorn Arwa's relocation to London in April 2023, marked a significant chapter in her life. The move reflected her pursuit of new opportunities, experiences, and personal growth.