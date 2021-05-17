Khaligraph Jones Bags East African Rapper of The Year

Khaligraph beat Nyashinski, King Kaka and Femi One who were also nominated to represent Kenya.

This was the 5th edition of the annual event that recognizes and celebrates growth in the Hip Hop scene.

The rapper had been nominated at the 2020 BET Awards for Best International Flow Award but lost out to UK’s Stormzy.

Khaligraph had also been nominated in the much anticipated MTV Music Africa Awards, which was scheduled to go down in Kampala, Uganda on February, 20th, 2021. However, the event got postponed without word from the organisers.