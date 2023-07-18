The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kinuthia admits possessing TikToker Sam Waweru's intimate videos

Lynet Okumu

Kinuthia revealed that he had Sam Waweru's intimate videos before they leaked

Kelvin Kinuthia
Kelvin Kinuthia

Kenyan TikToker and cross-dresser, Kelvin Kinuthia, has addressed the allegations surrounding the release of intimate content belonging to his friend and fellow content creator, Sam Waweru.

In an interview with Eve Mungai on July 18, Kinuthia clarified that he was not aware of the situation and expressed shock upon learning about it.

Unaware of Sam's situation Kinuthia revealed that he received a call from Sam one night, to explain the situation.

Kinuthia and Waweru
Kinuthia and Waweru

READ: Cross-dresser Kinuthia & bestie Waweru clarify relationship status

Kinuthia was taken aback, as he had no prior knowledge of the incident and wondered where it had originated from.

"Hiyo story ya Sam mi hata sikuwa najua. Ilikua usiku Sam alinicall, akatry ku explain. I was shocked. Nilishangaa kitu kama hiyo ilitoka wapi," Kinuthia said.

According to Kinuthia, this was not the first time he was seeing the content. Two months ago he received a message from another friend, who asked him to see something concerning Sam.

Kinuthia inquired if Sam had seen it, to which Sam responded affirmatively, urging him to let it go. However, months later, the content surfaced and rumors began circulating, falsely implicating Kinuthia as the source of the leak.

"But sasa coz the other situation of another person ilitokea the same way wakasema ni mimi. Na pia hiyo ingine si ati ilikua ni mimi. Because i also fear that, siwezi taka kufanyia mtu kitu kama hiyo." he said.

Kelvin Kinuthia
Kelvin Kinuthia

READ: Kelvin Kinuthia reveals contents of private chats with Jimal Roho Safi

Kinuthia emphasized that the leaked content was from the past and speculated that it may have been shared with someone else during that time, who eventually made it public.

"Sasa ikaenda kusemekana ati mi ndio nilikua nayo pekee yangu. It was something of the past... So tunashuku mtu mmoja mwenye alishare naye from the past ndio aliweza to the public," he said.

He expressed concern about being wrongfully accused and explained that he would never engage in such actions against someone.

Kelvin Kinuthia
Kelvin Kinuthia
Kinuthia further highlighted the fear of being falsely accused in similar situations. He acknowledged that there was another incident where he was wrongly implicated.

"But sasa coz the other situation of another person ilitokea the same way wakasema ni mimi. Na pia hiyo ingine si ati ilikua ni mimi. Because i also fear that, siwezi taka kufanyia mtu kitu kama hiyo," he said.

He expressed his aversion to engaging in such harmful acts and stated that he would never want to subject anyone to such experiences.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

