Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

In 2017, Linda found herself making headlines when she faced suspension from KTN. Rumors circulated suggesting that the suspension was a result of alleged indecent dressing.

Background & education

Linda Oguttu, a native of Bondo Sakwa in Kaakudi Village, Siaya County, was welcomed into the world in January 1988.

While information regarding her mother and siblings remains undisclosed to the public, Linda's personal journey has been shaped by both joyous and challenging moments.

Tragically, Linda experienced the loss of her beloved father to lung cancer on March 6th, 2016, at Meridian Hospital in Nairobi West.

Career

Linda was fortunate to secure a job at NTV, where she started her career in 2012. Later on, she made a transition to KTN, where she worked until 2021.

On November 19, 2021, Linda made the decision to leave the Standard Group in order to focus on her new role in the sports sector. She announced this to her fans through her social media accounts.

In November 2021, Linda Oguttu was appointed as the head of the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee by former Sports CS Amina Mohamed.

Linda's net worth

Linda's net worth remains unknown, despite having accumulated a significant portion of her wealth through her work in the media industry, particularly at KTN.

In addition to her media career, Linda also worked in the sports sector and chaired the Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee, appointed by former Sports CS Amina Mohamed on November 11, 2022.

Linda made an attempt to secure the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) but unfortunately was not successful in obtaining the job.

Had she landed the position, she would have been entitled to a monthly salary of Sh765K.

Family and husband

Linda Oguttu is married to businessman Dennis Mambo, who is popular in Nairobi. They have one daughter together named Amira Christa Mwangeka.

Linda doesn't shy away from sharing their experiences and in January, she shared that her daughter asked for a Gucci bag as her birthday present.