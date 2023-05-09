Maandy named ambassador for Spotify's Equal Program

Maandy who has been in the music scene for close to six years now has put in a lot of hard work which has seen her produce two albums 'Kabaya' in 2019 and 'Frisky' in 2021 which blends Trap, Hip-Hop, and Dancehall styles.

The singer while acknowledging the recognition emphasized the importance of visibility and appreciation for women in the male-dominated music industry. She highlighted the need for composure and resilience while asserting the right for women to occupy these spaces as much as men.

“Being a part of the EQUAL program means a lot to me. I feel seen and appreciated for my work as a woman in the music industry. Navigating a male-dominated industry requires composure and a lot of resilience. As intimidating as it might get sometimes, one has to realise they have just as much right to occupy these spaces as the men,” she said.

Singer Maandy Kabaya Pulse Live Kenya

Phiona Okumu, Spotify's Head of Music in Sub-Saharan Africa, acknowledged Maandy's contributions to the genre and Spotify's commitment to supporting talented female artists worldwide.

Okumu expressed pride in Maandy's achievements and assures continued support for her growth as an artist.

"At Spotify, we feel privileged to be able to support and usher in the next wave of talented female artists to new audiences across the globe. We are very proud of Maandy and her contributions to the genre and will continue to support her as she grows as an artist," said Okumu.

Singer Maandy Kabaya Pulse Live Kenya

Maandy joins other Kenyan musical talents such as Muthoni DQ, Nikita Kering’ and Xeniah Manasseh who have also been Spotify EQUAL ambassadors in the past.

EQUAL Africa seeks to spotlight and amplify the voices of African female artists breaking down barriers and making waves in music by exposing their music to global audiences.

Mandy's musical journey

Mandy whose real name is Amanda Wambui began her musical journey at a young age, she said that pursuing music has always been her dream and she is living her dream today.

Pulse Live Kenya

She however got into active music production in 2016 has produced hits such as 'Sirudi Home', 'Shash na Lipgloss' and 'BTW'.