ADVERTISEMENT
Mama Dangote shares the nicknames for Diamond & his son with Tanasha on their birthday

Amos Robi

Diamond and his son Naseeb Junior share a birthday, while Mama Dangote shares her birthday with Tanasha Donna.

A collage of Mama Dangote and Diamond Platnumz & his son Naseeb Junior

Tanzania's superstar, Diamond Platnumz's mother, Mama Dangote is in for a double dose of celebration as he marks not only his birthday but also that of his son, Naseeb Junior.

The shared birthday between father and son is a heartwarming coincidence, adding an extra layer of joy to the festivities.

Diamond Platnumz, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma, shares a special bond with his son Naseeb Junior, whom he welcomed with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna.

Mama Dangote's affection for the father-son duo is evident in the endearing nicknames she has bestowed upon them. She affectionately refers to Diamond as 'Naseeb Kichwa' and her grandson, Naseeb Junior, as 'Tom Kaka.'

As they celebrate their birthdays, Mama Dangote took to social media to express her profound love and happiness at witnessing these two special 'twins' grow another year older.

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

She shared a heartwarming photo of Diamond and Naseeb Junior, capturing the essence of the celebratory occasion.

"Leo ni furaha kwangu sana kuona hawa mapacha wawili Naseeb kichwa na Tom kaka mdogo kuongeza miaka @diamondplatnumz 🦁 & @naseeb.junior 👬 💙💙. Jueni nawapenda sana sana ata maneno yakuandika yameniisha kwa furaha," Mama Dangote lovingly expressed.

The shared birthday between Diamond and his son is not the only coincidence in this family. Mama Dangote and Diamond's former partner, Tanasha Donna, also share their birthdays.

In the past, before their separation, they would celebrate their birthdays together, exchanging heartfelt wishes and even receiving identical gifts.

In 2019, Diamond gifted her mother and Tanasha identical Toyota Land Cruiser V8s for their birthdays.

Tanasha Donna and Mama Dangote Pulse Live Kenya

This year was however special as Tanasha Donna extended her warm regards to her son's grandmother, Mama Dangote, with a thoughtful gesture.

She sent high-end designer perfumes, fragrant flowers, and a generous mix of U.S. dollars and Tanzanian currency as part of the gift package, showcasing the enduring bond between the two families.

