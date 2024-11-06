What really happened? Marya Okoth on split with YY, new man, regrets

After a period of silence, popular actress Marya Okoth has finally spoken out about her relationship with her ex, YY Comedian.

The mother of one answered questions from her fans, touching on everything from life regrets to her personal life, including what happened between her and YY Comedian.

Marya Okoth on life regrets

One of the most frequently asked questions Marya received from her fans was about her biggest life regrets. In the video, she responded by explaining that she doesn’t carry regrets with her.

Actress Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

“I don’t really move with regrets that much in as much as I have had experiences that did not turn out as I expected,” she said in a YouTube video on November 6.

Marya reflected on her journey, admitting that like anyone else, she has made mistakes along the way. However, instead of focusing on regrets, she believes in learning from those mistakes.

“If you move around with regrets, you will end up bashing yourself and feeling that you are not good enough,” she continued. “Just say you have learnt from it because you were sane when making that decision... Just never kick yourself. Everyone learns.”

Her advice to younger self was clear: “Hard work pays. You cannot build Rome in a night.” This statement reflects her belief that success doesn’t come overnight and that persistence is key to achieving one’s goals.

Actress Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

What happened between Marya & YY?

A topic that has often been on the minds of fans is the breakup between Marya and her ex-partner. When asked about the relationship, Marya chose to stay respectful, explaining that she wouldn’t be discussing the details of their breakup.

“I don’t think I am going to talk about it because he is not here,” she said. “You guys knew us tukiwa pamoja (when we were together), so because of the respect, I am not going to talk about it.

Marya also pointed out that most of the information about the relationship is already out there from YY Comedian’s side. "Also I think most of the information is out there on his side," she said.

Actress Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

When asked whether she is currently in a relationship, the 'A Nurse Toto' star was quick to clarify that she is not seeing anyone at the moment.

“I feel like telling you like I’ll never do a public relationship ever, but never say never,” she explained, adding a hint of uncertainty. “If I had a boyfriend, you would see signs... Let me make it clear. I don’t have a boyfriend.”

The breakup

The couple’s relationship, which lasted over three years, ended in early September 2024.

Marya, an interior designer, took to social media to announce the breakup. She shared that the decision to part ways was mutual and that both she and YY had decided to focus on their individual growth.

Comedian YY and Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement was met with sadness from fans, many of whom had followed their journey as a couple.

In her statement, Marya expressed gratitude to their supporters for the love and encouragement they had received over the years. Despite the breakup, Marya has maintained her privacy, focusing on her work and personal projects.

YY moves on

Just two months after the breakup, he introduced Noela as his new love interest, leaving fans curious about the timeline of his healing process.

YY Comedian with his new woman Noela Pulse Live Kenya