The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

What really happened? Marya Okoth on split with YY, new man, regrets

Lynet Okumu

After a period of silence, popular actress Marya Okoth has finally spoken out about her relationship with her ex, YY Comedian.

Actress Marya Okoth
Actress Marya Okoth
  • Marya Okoth speaks out about her relationship with ex partner YY Comedian.
  • Marya reflects on her life regrets and emphasises learning from mistakes.
  • YY has moved on with a new love interest, Noela.

Recommended articles

After a period of silence, popular actress Marya Okoth has finally spoken out about her relationship with her ex, YY Comedian.

The mother of one answered questions from her fans, touching on everything from life regrets to her personal life, including what happened between her and YY Comedian.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most frequently asked questions Marya received from her fans was about her biggest life regrets. In the video, she responded by explaining that she doesn’t carry regrets with her.

Actress Marya Okoth
Actress Marya Okoth Actress Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover

I don’t really move with regrets that much in as much as I have had experiences that did not turn out as I expected,” she said in a YouTube video on November 6.

Marya reflected on her journey, admitting that like anyone else, she has made mistakes along the way. However, instead of focusing on regrets, she believes in learning from those mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you move around with regrets, you will end up bashing yourself and feeling that you are not good enough,” she continued. “Just say you have learnt from it because you were sane when making that decision... Just never kick yourself. Everyone learns.”

Her advice to younger self was clear: “Hard work pays. You cannot build Rome in a night.” This statement reflects her belief that success doesn’t come overnight and that persistence is key to achieving one’s goals.

Actress Marya Okoth
Actress Marya Okoth Actress Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

READ: YY explains why he invested in Marya Okoth without expecting anything in return

ADVERTISEMENT

A topic that has often been on the minds of fans is the breakup between Marya and her ex-partner. When asked about the relationship, Marya chose to stay respectful, explaining that she wouldn’t be discussing the details of their breakup.

“I don’t think I am going to talk about it because he is not here,” she said. “You guys knew us tukiwa pamoja (when we were together), so because of the respect, I am not going to talk about it.

Marya also pointed out that most of the information about the relationship is already out there from YY Comedian’s side. "Also I think most of the information is out there on his side," she said.

Actress Marya Okoth
Actress Marya Okoth Actress Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Comedian YY shares why he moved on quickly after split with Marya Okoth

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked whether she is currently in a relationship, the 'A Nurse Toto' star was quick to clarify that she is not seeing anyone at the moment.

I feel like telling you like I’ll never do a public relationship ever, but never say never,” she explained, adding a hint of uncertainty. “If I had a boyfriend, you would see signs... Let me make it clear. I don’t have a boyfriend.”

The couple’s relationship, which lasted over three years, ended in early September 2024.

Marya, an interior designer, took to social media to announce the breakup. She shared that the decision to part ways was mutual and that both she and YY had decided to focus on their individual growth.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian YY and Marya Okoth
Comedian YY and Marya Okoth Comedian YY and Marya Okoth Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement was met with sadness from fans, many of whom had followed their journey as a couple.

In her statement, Marya expressed gratitude to their supporters for the love and encouragement they had received over the years. Despite the breakup, Marya has maintained her privacy, focusing on her work and personal projects.

Just two months after the breakup, he introduced Noela as his new love interest, leaving fans curious about the timeline of his healing process.

ADVERTISEMENT
YY Comedian with his new woman Noela
YY Comedian with his new woman Noela YY Comedian with his new woman Noela Pulse Live Kenya

He has been open about his decision to move forward. In a past interview, he explained that he has fully healed from his past relationship and is ready to embrace the future with Noela.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What really happened? Marya Okoth on split with YY, new man, regrets

What really happened? Marya Okoth on split with YY, new man, regrets

Forget about my past - TikToker Cindy Baibe's message after embracing Christ

Forget about my past - TikToker Cindy Baibe's message after embracing Christ

Juliani speaks on consequences of conditional trust

Juliani speaks on consequences of conditional trust

Meet Kenyan man on mission to hug 15,000 strangers for Guinness World Records

Meet Kenyan man on mission to hug 15,000 strangers for Guinness World Records

Commentator turns to fans for help amid struggles with 'Weekend Warm-up'

Commentator turns to fans for help amid struggles with 'Weekend Warm-up'

Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbua returns home with remarkable new outlook

Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbua returns home with remarkable new outlook

Lebanese family brings in another Kenyan nanny after Rosie's departure

Lebanese family brings in another Kenyan nanny after Rosie's departure

How exclusive META watch party went down in Nairobi [Video]

How exclusive META watch party went down in Nairobi [Video]

Voted best graffiti artist in Nairobi, meet Rigo Diaz

Voted best graffiti artist in Nairobi, meet Rigo Diaz

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Lucy was wife to prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a.

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa

Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Lebanese family welcomes new Kenyan nanny, months after Rosie's departure

Lebanese family brings in another Kenyan nanny after Rosie's departure