Mbona tutakoma- Vanessa Mdee's fans react to steamy picture with Fiancé, Rotimi

In an Instagram post, seen by Pulse Live, the two lovebirds shared a special moment in a pool together with Vanessa captioning, “B A R A K A 💫 📸 by @stephaniedliz”

Proposal

In December 2020, Ms Mdee was proposed to by her boyfriend Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi and it was a big Yes.

The couple started, dating in October last year. Vanessa was first spotted on a Baecation in Miami with the Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series.

Singer Vanessa Mdee and fiancé Rotimi Pulse Live Kenya

Following the hookup, Vanessa moved to Atlanta to stay with Rotimi. Months later she announced that she had decided to shelve her music career for good over what she termed as "the music industry being demonic".

However, Vanessa made a comeback in the music industry after featuring in her Husband Rotimi’s new music video dubbed “Love Somebody” as the main vixen.

Fan Reactions

Soudybrown._: “Vanesa ukuje Bongo sasa jmn ututembelee tu”

Gracy____free: “Patiently waiting for the Baby Bump reveal ❤️❤️❤️”

Iam_chelsitajonnes: “Hope @rotimi doesn't screw this up... You deserve the best @vanessamdee 😍😍😍”

Majora_arts: “Dada @vanessamdee utaua mtu kwa hizo picha🙌”

Farelly_twentyfive: “Picture of the day😂👏”

_princessney: “Hongera Sana ,Mungu awatunze wote na mgeni wetu alioko njiani tunakupenda😍😍😍”