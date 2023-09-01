Mbosso's Biography: Secret marriage, children & controversy surrounding his Prado

Today, he calls Dar es Salaam his home, where he has carved out his place in the music industry.

One of the significant milestones in his career is being signed to the prestigious WCB Wasafi record label, a testament to his talent and dedication.

Early life and education

Mbosso, the renowned Tanzanian artist, goes by his birth name, Joseph Kulungi.

Born on October 3, 1991, in Kibiti, Tanzania, he holds the distinction of being the eldest child in his family. His mother is Hadija Salom Kikaali, and his father is Yusufu Mbwana Kilungi.

Mbosso's educational journey took place entirely in Tanzania, where he attended primary and secondary schools.

His academic path led him through Form 4, which signifies the completion of his high school education.

It's important to note that, like many artists, his career in music became his primary focus, and he did not pursue further formal education beyond this point.

Music career

Following his completion of high school, Mbosso faced a pivotal decision in his life.

Eager to pursue his passion for music, he sought his parents' approval to move to the bustling city of Dar es Salaam, where opportunities in the music industry were abundant.

Initially met with skepticism due to concerns about the city's unfamiliarity and challenges, his persistent efforts eventually convinced his parents to grant him permission.

Upon arriving in Dar es Salaam, Mbosso encountered the harsh realities of starting a music career in a competitive urban environment.

However, fate smiled upon him when he crossed paths with Mbubwa Fela, the owner of Mkubwa na Wanawe Records. Fela recognised Mbosso's talent and potential, becoming a guiding force in his journey.

Under Fela's mentorship, Mbosso joined forces with three other promising artists: Aslay, Enock Bella, and Beca Flavour.

Together, they formed a boy band initially known as 'Wakubwa na Wanawe,' a collective that would later evolve into the widely acclaimed 'Yamoto Band.'

Following the breakup of his band, Mbosso found himself in a challenging and uncertain period.

This pivotal moment in his life led him back to his roots, where he decided to return to his hometown and engage in farming.

However, it was also a time when he made decisions he would later deeply regret, including involvement in activities such as theft.

Fortunately, Mbosso's story took a turn for the better when he received a life-changing opportunity.

On January 29, 2018, he was signed by WCB, the renowned record label owned by Diamond Platnumz.

Reports link Mbosso to Tanasha's car

WCB artist Mbosso dismissed allegations that he received Tanasha Donna's Toyota Landcruiser TX.

This controversy arose when he was spotted driving a new Toyota Landcruiser similar to the one previously gifted to Ms Donna by her child's father.

Addressing these rumors, the 'Tamba' hitmaker clarified the situation, revealing that his boss, Chibu Dangote (Diamond Platnumz), had forewarned him about the confusion his vehicle might create when seen by the public.

This statement underscores the importance of clarity and communication within the entertainment industry, highlighting how misconceptions can easily arise in the absence of clear information.

Mbosso's love life & family

During a conversation with Wasafi in July 2022, Mbosso candidly delved into the subject of his multiple baby mamas, attributing this to his capacity for fathering children.

Mbosso has three children with different mothers, and one of his children resides in Kenya.

"Mimi ni tajiri wa mbegu, Ni maumbile tu," he said.

In August 2022, Mbosso's girlfriend and the mother of his third born, Rukia Rucky, expressed her aspiration to have a substantial family with at least 10 children.