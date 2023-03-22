ADVERTISEMENT
MCA clarifies leaving Churchill Show as he launches own his show

Amos Robi

MCA Tricky will be launching his show on March 31 in Nairobi

Comedian MCA Tricky
Popular comedian Francis Munyao popularly known as MCA Tricky has clarified his leaving Churchill Show as he launches his own comedy shown dubbed 'A Tricky Comedy Circuit'.

Tricky said he is not parting ways with Churchill Show but was seeking greener pastures as he builds owns his brand. He added that he will still be performing on Churchill Show occasionally.

“I will always be ready to perform on Churchill, I am not going anywhere. I perform well on Churchill, and it’s good practice for me. There’s no big deal in having your own project and still performing on Churchill, in fact, this coming show Churchill himself has been a big part of it,” Tricky said.

READ: MCA Tricky calls out Eddie Butita over ownership of his Sh5M Jaguar

The comedian added that he intends to grow the brand to international spaces although he noted that language barrier is a hindrance in his show going beyond borders.

“It’s not a one-time show. What’s happening is that I want to set the pace with these guys coming from outside, I want them to come and give my audience a taste of comedy from their countries.

“One thing holding us back is language barrier, only that. We are the most vibrant comedy act in Africa as, Kenya, because we are consistent on the internet. We’re watched widely, but the only issue is language barrier where there’s Kiswahili, so some jokes get lost in the acts,” he told Nairobi News.

Comedian MCA Tricky in a skit
READ: MCA Tricky flaunts his almost-finished mansion in Machakos [Video]

Tricky is set to hold his first show on March 31 in Nairobi Cinema with a lineup of comedians from Kenya, Uganda, South-Sudan, Nigeria and Tanzania. The funnyman pointed out that part of the collections from the show would go to charity urging Kenyans to support him.

"20% of this show’s proceeds will go to support the badly Famine struck kids in day schools (However few we may reach)! Kindly Support us by attending physically or getting your ticket today to attend virtually," he appealed to fans.

Tricky added that his aim is to make good content which he would sell to major streaming platforms.

"We are doing this because we want to take comedy to the next level in this country. We want to start the culture of stand-up comedy specials. We package them nicely and sell them to big platforms like Netflix and Showmax,” said the comedian.

Comedian MCA Tricky
Besides comedy, Tricky also co-hosts a radio show on Milele Fm alongside Chris The Bass.

