Media fraternity mourns Nation journalist Elizabeth Merab

Amos Robi

The journalist passed on Saturday, July 15 at the Agha Khan University Hospital in Nairobi

The media fraternity is grieving the loss of Elizabeth Merab, a talented journalist from Nation Media Group (NMG), who sadly passed away at the age of 31 after battling sickle cell anaemia.

Merab, who had been struggling with the illness since the age of 10, made a significant impact during her career and brought awareness to health issues through her poignant reporting.

In a past interview, Merab spoke candidly about her journey with sickle cell anaemia. She recalled the challenges she faced, including frequent hospital visits and a decade of uncertainty before her diagnosis.

Reflecting on the toll the disease took on her mental health, social life, and finances, she shared, "The disease can take a toll on anyone, people often doubted I was sick due to my physical appearance."

Merab's dedication to journalism and health reporting was exemplary. During her time at NMG, she made significant contributions as a health and science journalist.

Her coverage extended to critical topics such as environmental health, sexual and reproductive health, and maternal and child health. Her reporting shed light on crucial issues and helped initiate conversations on improving public health outcomes.

Beyond her role as a journalist, Merab's expertise extended to various domains. She was a communication specialist, speaker, moderator, and media trainer. Her versatility and passion for raising awareness through different platforms were evident in her work.

Merab's academic achievements also added to her commendable career. She held a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Kenyatta University, a Degree in Science Journalism, Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs from Rhodes University, and a Master's degree in Digital Journalism from Aga Khan University.

In 2021, Merab received the distinguished Global Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Journalism Award by Amref Health Africa.

This recognition highlighted her outstanding contributions to health journalism and her commitment to promoting UHC. Her work demonstrated the power of journalism in advocating for positive change and inspiring conversations on critical health issues.

The loss of Elizabeth Merab is deeply felt, not only within NMG but also across the entire media industry. Colleagues and journalists from various media houses continue to mourn her passing.

