Media fraternity mourns Nation journalist Elizabeth Merab

Merab, who had been struggling with the illness since the age of 10, made a significant impact during her career and brought awareness to health issues through her poignant reporting.

In a past interview, Merab spoke candidly about her journey with sickle cell anaemia. She recalled the challenges she faced, including frequent hospital visits and a decade of uncertainty before her diagnosis.

Reflecting on the toll the disease took on her mental health, social life, and finances, she shared, "The disease can take a toll on anyone, people often doubted I was sick due to my physical appearance."

Merab's dedication to journalism and health reporting was exemplary. During her time at NMG, she made significant contributions as a health and science journalist.

The late Nation Media Group Journalist Elizabeth Merab Pulse Live Kenya

Her coverage extended to critical topics such as environmental health, sexual and reproductive health, and maternal and child health. Her reporting shed light on crucial issues and helped initiate conversations on improving public health outcomes.

Beyond her role as a journalist, Merab's expertise extended to various domains. She was a communication specialist, speaker, moderator, and media trainer. Her versatility and passion for raising awareness through different platforms were evident in her work.

Merab's academic achievements also added to her commendable career. She held a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Kenyatta University, a Degree in Science Journalism, Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs from Rhodes University, and a Master's degree in Digital Journalism from Aga Khan University.

In 2021, Merab received the distinguished Global Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Journalism Award by Amref Health Africa.

This recognition highlighted her outstanding contributions to health journalism and her commitment to promoting UHC. Her work demonstrated the power of journalism in advocating for positive change and inspiring conversations on critical health issues.