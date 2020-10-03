Award-winning entrepreneur Fred Fabian Ngajiro popularly known as Fred Vunjabei is revolutionizing the Tanzanian Fashion and Entertainment industry as he advocates for self- independence among the youth.

Ngajiro who runs a chain of Vunjabei Fashion stores across Tanzania has been a big boost to the Bongo Flava sound, with the kind of investments is he pumping into the music industry.

The Vunjabei CEO and Founder also owns “Too Much Money” a record label that has signed artistes like Whozu. Reports also indicate that he is in talks with rapper Young Lunya and Billnass for a possible-work-together.

Just the other day, Fred was among sponsors of WCB Wasafi’s Zuchu’s concert dubbed #IamZuchu, where the songstress brought different stakeholders together to celebrate the beginning of her musical career.

Fred Fabian Ngajiro alias Vunjabei

He has also worked with other musicians in TZ, among them; Baba Levo, Lady Jay Dee, Lulu Diva, Hamisa Mobetto, S2kizzy among others.

Talking about the success of businesses, Fabian Ngajiro says that he learned the ropes of doing business in China, a place he stayed for some years.

The young businessman who has achieved tremendous success has tasked himself with the responsibility of educating the youth on how to create their own sources of income.

Ngajiro was recently a subject of discussion among business stakeholders, particularly those dealing in the sale of clothes, with his strategy of incorporating entertainment in his commercial activities.

Fred Fabian Ngajiro alias Vunjabei, with Whozu and Frank Knows

Power of the youth

“Business Without Entertainment is not complete, so I have to think outside the box to bring motivation to my customers, but also this is a job opportunity for my fellow young people with dreams and goals far” says Fred VunjaBei.

Speaking at a popular media station, he reiterated his belief and trust in the power of the youth.

"I believe a lot in the power of the youth and self-dedication but more so in long-term goals in everything that they do. I have a plan to ensure that every region in Tanzania gets a shop that sells clothes and shoes so that Tanzanians get to benefit from my products that are affordable," he noted.

Fred Fabian Ngajiro alias Vunjabei with Lady Jay Dee

In 2019 Fred was nominated at Tanzania Digital Awards (TDA) as “Best Male Entrepreneur On The Digital'' while also getting a spot in Tanzania Consumer Choice Awards 2020 nomination this round as the “Most Preferred Upcoming Male Business Icon of the Year 2020“ in the category of Corporate/Business Professionals.