Meet Isaboke Nyakundi: Man who messed with Khaligraph in 'Click Click Bang'

His acting journey found its turning point with 'Maria,' catapulting him to prominence, and subsequently, he has graced other prestigious film projects.

Education and early career

Born in Kisii County, Kenya, in March 1995, Ian Nyakundi Isaboke's educational journey commenced at Kibra Primary School in Nairobi County, where he completed his elementary education.

Progressing further, he attended Cardinal Otunga High School in Kisii County for his secondary education.

With his academic foundation set, he then transitioned to higher education before ultimately embracing a career as a professional actor.

Rising to stardom in the film industry

Nyakundi Isaboke stands as a remarkable talent in the realm of acting. Beyond his captivating portrayal in the 'Maria' series, his versatility shines through in his roles in other local productions, including 'Varshita.'

Based in Nairobi, Kenya's vibrant capital, Isaboke wears multiple hats as a creative content strategist, filmmaker, and actor.

His influence extends to being the creative director at Afro Imagination, where his creative prowess flourishes.

Diversifying his portfolio, Isaboke has also lent his presence to various commercials, further solidifying his position as a multifaceted creative force.

Starring role in 'Click Click Bang'

'Click Click Bang' delves into the life of Kev (Isaboke Nyakundi), a gifted footballer grappling with the dual responsibilities of nurturing his dreams on the field and providing for his ailing sister as an orphan.

However, when the cruel twist of fate shatters his aspirations in the realm of football, Kev is thrust into an agonizing crossroads.

Faced with limited options, he finds himself compelled to navigate the treacherous path of the criminal underworld.

This gripping narrative underscores the profound choices Kev must make, encapsulating the harsh realities of life, sacrifice, and the harrowing decisions one is driven to when pushed to the brink.

Relationship

Amidst the unfolding narrative, Maggie (Dorea Chege) assumes the role of Silas' girlfriend, contributing to the show's dynamic dynamics.

However, it's imperative to draw a clear line between the scripted world and reality. Beyond the screens, Ian Nyakundi Isaboke, the ingenious force behind Silas, has maintained a veil of secrecy around his personal relationships.

