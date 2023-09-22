Meet Stephen Opondo: From Atito of 'Classmates' to starring in a Japanese film

He is a loving husband and a devoted father of two. He embraces his Christian faith and cherishes his family.

How Atito’s acting career began

Opondo's journey into the world of acting began during his secondary school days when he participated in short skits.

According to a previous interview with Standard Media, this early exposure ignited his passion for performing. He continued to hone his skills by participating in acting gigs within his church community.

While resting at home one day, Opondo had a unique revelation that comedy could be his calling. He vividly recalled working with a crew at Pasua, where they orchestrated street pranks on residents

A moment of laughter struck him, and that was when he realized the potential of pursuing comedy as a serious career.

Becoming Atito in 'Classmates'

Opondo's comedic journey took a significant turn when he landed the role of Atito in the 'Classmates' TV show.

The idea for the show emerged when the pranking concept they had been working on with friends gained widespread popularity.

To differentiate themselves in a market flooded with prank programs, they conceived the innovative idea of 'Classmates.'

In 'Classmates,' Opondo portrays Atito, an elite Luo student known for his impeccable English and penchant for correcting his classmates' pronunciation and academic errors.

Despite his tendency to involve himself in everyone's business, Atito is characterized by his thoughtful analysis of various issues before offering his opinion.

Beyond the success of 'Classmates,' Opondo's talents have transcended borders. He revealed that he had been cast in an international film by a Japanese production company, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Why Opondo hasn't embraced social media

While many comedians and artists have leveraged social media to build substantial followings, Opondo has chosen a different path.

He operates primarily behind the scenes, creating content for fellow artists who perform and share it on various online platforms.

When it comes to payment for actors, Opondo remains impartial between traditional television and online platforms. He notes that compensation depends on the quality of content and the client involved.

Atito’s business beyond the spotlight

Apart from his successful acting career, Opondo, along with his wife, is a savvy entrepreneur. They operate a business specializing in importing cars from Japan, Korea, and the UK, catering to both high-end and budget-conscious clients.

Opondo's passion extends beyond acting. He holds professional training in visual effects and 3D animation, a field he believes is yet to be fully explored in Kenya. He aspires to be among the pioneers who incorporate these skills into his work.

Many may not know that Opondo is an author. He penned a book titled "Within," set in the African missionary era, and published it in 2013. The book is available on Amazon

Atito’s political career

In 2022, Opondo ventured into the realm of politics, running for the Umoja 2 MCA seat. Although he did not secure the position, he remains optimistic about the involvement of young people in politics, believing it can empower the entertainment industry.

Opondo strongly advocates for parents to consider acting as a serious career option for their children if they show talent.

