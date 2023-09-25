The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mercy Masika expresses concern about modern pastors' fashion & modesty

Lynet Okumu

Gospel sensation Mercy Masika raises concerns about changing fashion trends among some pastors and young girls, and how they affect modesty

Gospel musician Mercy Masika, known for her powerful voice and inspirational music, has recently expressed her concerns about the evolving fashion trends, particularly among young girls and even some pastors.

She believes that while fashion may change, modesty and decency should always remain constant, aligning with what she perceives as God's standards.

In a social media post on Monday, Masika raised questions about the current state of dress codes in society.

She pondered whether society had dropped the ball when it came to maintaining standards of modesty and decency.

Her concern extended from young girls to role models, including pastors, whose attire has surprised and troubled her.

"Young girls, it looks like fashion is changing, but modesty is still modesty, and decency is decency. God's standards are up," Mercy Masika wrote.

The mother of two disclosed that she had discussed her concerns with her husband, David Muguro, before involving their children, Ranise and Tevita.

She shared that she had read scripture to her kids, emphasising the importance of modesty and decency based on biblical standards.

Mercy Masika's concern wasn't limited to young girls; she also expressed her dismay at the changing attire of pastors and figures whom society respects.

She mentioned seeing pastors and role models posing in ways that she found questionable and contrary to the standards of modesty she believed were in line with biblical principles.

"I am even seeing pastors, people we respect, posing half-naked. I am like, 'What happened?' And older pastors never used to do that. Is it that there is no more decency, or has scripture changed?" she asked.

Mercy Masika attributed the shift in dress code to what she described as a tool of the devil to sabotage the younger generation, particularly with body-revealing clothing.

She expressed her disappointment when believers, especially in church settings, wear short dresses, deeming it so embarrassing.

"The word decency and modesty have not changed. The standards of the Bible have not changed. It is like people want to be Beyonce.

"Some pastors pose with those swimming costumes. Do you need to show the world your body? Is it necessary? Keep private things," she concluded.

Mercy Masika owns a fashion line, ‘Masiwear’ which she describes as one that encourages the wearer to feel good about themselves.

Lynet Okumu
