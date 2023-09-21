Joy and tears as Sonko sees off daughter to London for 4 years

Sandra, a recent graduate of St. Austins Academy in Nairobi, is set to pursue a four-year course at Brighton International University in the U.K.

In a touching moment at the airport, Sonko shared his feelings about his daughter's departure, expressing both pride and sadness as she spreads her wings to study abroad.

He conveyed his deep pride in Sandra's adventurous spirit, which led her to seek higher education in a foreign land.

"Dear daughter, I want you to know how proud I am of the adventurous spirit within you. Watching you spread your wings and embark on this exciting journey to study abroad fills me with happiness for all the opportunities and experiences that await you," Sonko wrote on his Instagram.

Sonko bids farewell to wife and daughter as they depart for London Pulse Live Kenya

However, Sonko also opened up about the profound sadness he feels at the prospect of missing his daughter's presence.

He recognised the void her absence would create in their daily lives—the absence of their cherished conversations, the warmth of her smile, and the laughter that typically filled their home.

"The house will feel emptier without your laughter and that of your mum, who will also be away with you for four months as you adopt the new environment and culture," Sonko poignantly remarked.

In addition to his daughter, Sonko noted that his wife would also accompany Sandra for the initial four months to help her transition into the new environment and culture.

Despite the miles that will soon separate them, Sonko made it clear that his love for his daughter remains unwavering.

Mike Sonko's daughter Sandra Mbuvi aka Thicky Sandra Pulse Live Kenya

Sandra's younger brother Satrine could not hide his tears as he bid his sister and mother goodbye. He was however comforted by his mother and sister.