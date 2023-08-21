Former Nairobi Governor's daughter Mike Sonko's daughter Sandra Mbuvi popularly known as Thicky Sandra has opened up on the challenges of hailing from a wealthy background.
Money is not everything - Thicky Sandra talks about drawbacks of having a rich dad
Thicky Sandra said many people think she has a smooth life because she comes from a wealthy background
Recommended articles
In an exclusive interview with SPM Buzz, Thicky Sandra dismantled the notion that financial privilege guarantees a trouble-free existence.
"Life is not easy, people just talk, they don't know. I could be the president's or king's daughter and I will still be going through something. Money is not everything," she emphasised.
Thicky Sandra, who has established her own cosmetic line, was quick to credit her parents, for their unwavering support in propelling her entrepreneurial journey.
"They are the force driving my success, they are the ones who pushed me to this level that I am to even start my cosmetic line," she acknowledged, shedding light on the positive influence her family has had on her career aspirations.
While her family's financial standing has certainly afforded her certain luxuries, Sandra disclosed that she has never boarded a matatu.
In a past conversation with YouTuber Vincent Mboya, she expressed her astonishment at the proximity in which strangers sit to each other in these vehicles.
Thicky Sandra's closeness with her father Mike Sonko
The bond between Sandra and her father, Mike Sonko, is visibly strong. She has expressed her admiration for him multiple times, citing him as a role model.
Their heartwarming connection was evident when Sandra conveyed her feelings to her father on Valentine's Day in February this year.
"In all the things I try to do, I want to do them just like you. I'm watching every move you make, and I'm trying to take each step you take. Although I'm still your little girl, when I'm with you I feel ten feet tall, like you," Sandra said.
Thicky Sandra also occasionally appreciates her father through her social media platforms with special messages.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke