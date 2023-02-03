ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Milele FM presenter Mercy Mmbone recounts mum's last days

Amos Robi

Mercy Mmbone's mother passed on January 29 after a long battle with illness.

Radio presenter Mercy Mmbone
Radio presenter Mercy Mmbone

Milele FM radio presenter Mercy Mmbone is mourning the loss of her mother who passed away on January 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The radio presenter’s mother succumbed to cancer which she had been battling since 2017.

Mercy disclosed that her mother had gone into remission but the cancer would re-emerge in 2021 and eventually spread to the rest of her organs.

“Mummy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer (Stage IV) in 2017. She has walked the journey for the past 5 years. From 2018 to 2019, she was on chemotherapy and she got well. In 2021, she experienced cancer recurrence and began chemo afresh.

“Since then, mum has undergone changes in her body. She later developed complications that destroyed her vital stomach organs and eventually led to bleeding, before succumbing due to excessive bleeding,” Mmbone said.

Radio presenter Mercy Mmbone
Radio presenter Mercy Mmbone Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

Mmbone is now appealing for financial aid to help her family clear the pending as well as prepare for her burial which is slated for February 11.

Mmbone's comment section was flooded with condolence messages from her fans who sent her warmth.

Gloria Munyasi Pole Sana Mercy may our good Lord give you the strength to mourn your mum, together in prayers.

Pamelah Kadenyi Despite all this you have been of great encouragement to your listeners May God comfort you

Justus Ndungu I'm so sad to know about this. May our Mom's soul rest in peace. l'll stay in touch for more support. I was one of your friends, a big fan of ua memorable shows ukiwa pale Sifa Fm.

Moreene De Nico I know your mum was a strong woman and a prayerful women too.....be strong like your mum mercy na tunakuombea mungu akupe nguvu

Mmbone hosts the Milele FM early morning show Shangwe na Utukufu.

READ: Most popular Kenyan radio stations in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Vera Sidika, Susan Kaittany among cast of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' [Trailer]

Vera Sidika, Susan Kaittany among cast of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi' [Trailer]

Boomplay to celebrate African music excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Boomplay to celebrate African music excellence at the 65th Grammys with free subscription

Netizens ‘refused’ when Spice Diana said this about her personality

Netizens ‘refused’ when Spice Diana said this about her personality

Milele FM presenter Mercy Mmbone recounts mum's last days

Milele FM presenter Mercy Mmbone recounts mum's last days

Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]

Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]

iAm Marwa builds 3-bedroom house for helpless neighbour [Photos]

iAm Marwa builds 3-bedroom house for helpless neighbour [Photos]

Bebe Cool: Competing with Chamelone, Bobi Wine cost me a fortune but it was inevitable

Bebe Cool: Competing with Chamelone, Bobi Wine cost me a fortune but it was inevitable

'Die Hart': Kevin Hart's new movie is coming to Prime Video

'Die Hart': Kevin Hart's new movie is coming to Prime Video

Recording artist Emmanuel Jal launches food store in Nairobi [Photos]

Recording artist Emmanuel Jal launches food store in Nairobi [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha news anchor Beatrice Maganga who announced her exit today, January 28, 2023

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Kevin Mboya

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

Zari Hassan

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Cebbie Koks Nyasego

Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands