Milele FM presenter Mercy Mmbone recounts mum's last days

The radio presenter’s mother succumbed to cancer which she had been battling since 2017.

Mercy disclosed that her mother had gone into remission but the cancer would re-emerge in 2021 and eventually spread to the rest of her organs.

“Mummy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer (Stage IV) in 2017. She has walked the journey for the past 5 years. From 2018 to 2019, she was on chemotherapy and she got well. In 2021, she experienced cancer recurrence and began chemo afresh.

“Since then, mum has undergone changes in her body. She later developed complications that destroyed her vital stomach organs and eventually led to bleeding, before succumbing due to excessive bleeding,” Mmbone said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mmbone is now appealing for financial aid to help her family clear the pending as well as prepare for her burial which is slated for February 11.

Mmbone's comment section was flooded with condolence messages from her fans who sent her warmth.

Gloria Munyasi Pole Sana Mercy may our good Lord give you the strength to mourn your mum, together in prayers.

Pamelah Kadenyi Despite all this you have been of great encouragement to your listeners May God comfort you

Justus Ndungu I'm so sad to know about this. May our Mom's soul rest in peace. l'll stay in touch for more support. I was one of your friends, a big fan of ua memorable shows ukiwa pale Sifa Fm.

Moreene De Nico I know your mum was a strong woman and a prayerful women too.....be strong like your mum mercy na tunakuombea mungu akupe nguvu