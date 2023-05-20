In a surprising turn of events, Milly Wa Jesus's mother has expressed her concerns regarding her daughter's persistent pursuit of the gastric balloon weight loss process.
Kabi clashes with mother-in-law over gastric balloon procedure
Milly Wa Jesus's mother criticizes Kabi for allowing wife to go for a gastric balloon procedure
Recommended articles
The content creator's mother, Ng'ang'a, also took the opportunity to lecture her son-in-law, Kabi, for allowing Milly to proceed with the weight loss journey.
Back in December 2022, Milly attempted to bribe her mother into giving her blessing for the procedure, but her mother refused, affirming that Milly looked fine just the way she was.
However, in the latest episode of the reality TV show 'Oh Sisters,' viewers witnessed Milly's mother resisting the urge to bless her daughter's decision to continue with the weight loss idea.
Milly expressed her confusion and frustration, questioning her mother's sudden change of heart.
She wondered why her mother was bringing up these issues now after they had already discussed the matter.
"Aki sasa mum anataka nini, si tulishaongea, mbona analeta hizi maneno saa hii. (What does my mum want, we already talked. Why is she bringing up all these issues now). Milly questined.
Milly's mother then turned to Kabi and asked why he wasn't considering getting the gastric balloon for himself instead of pushing her daughter to undergo the process.
"Ama juu ni bibi yako? Hapana. Mimi naona kama tutawacha hii kitu. Kabi unajua huwa unaniambia mambo na mara mingi huwa nakuskiza. Lakini hii nilikuambia kutoka kitambo staki. Na bado unainsist. Tuulize Milly kama atawithdraw hii kitu, juu staki," said Milly's mother.
A mother's stand
She made it clear that she did not want Milly to proceed with the weight loss journey, despite Kabi's insistence.
She emphasized that she had expressed her disapproval long ago and still stood by her decision. Milly let out a deep sigh as she tried to reason with her mother's new stance, pondering what her next step should be.
Milly expressed her weariness with the whole situation, stating that she no longer wanted to pursue the weight loss procedure if her mother was against it.
Kabi's controversial dance video
In a separate incident, Kabi caused a stir on Thursday when he shared a video of himself dancing with his mother-in-law at a dentist's office.
The video garnered mixed reactions from viewers, with some expressing concern about the boundaries being crossed between Kabi and his wife's mother.
However, Kabi remained unapologetic, defending his actions and dismissing the negative comments from netizens.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke