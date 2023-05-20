The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kabi clashes with mother-in-law over gastric balloon procedure

Lynet Okumu

Milly Wa Jesus's mother criticizes Kabi for allowing wife to go for a gastric balloon procedure

From left: Kabi Wa jesus & Milly Wa Jesus's mother
From left: Kabi Wa jesus & Milly Wa Jesus's mother

In a surprising turn of events, Milly Wa Jesus's mother has expressed her concerns regarding her daughter's persistent pursuit of the gastric balloon weight loss process.

Recommended articles

The content creator's mother, Ng'ang'a, also took the opportunity to lecture her son-in-law, Kabi, for allowing Milly to proceed with the weight loss journey.

Back in December 2022, Milly attempted to bribe her mother into giving her blessing for the procedure, but her mother refused, affirming that Milly looked fine just the way she was.

Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly
Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: For Fathers: 4 ways to recover after baby mama drama, according to Kabi WaJesus

However, in the latest episode of the reality TV show 'Oh Sisters,' viewers witnessed Milly's mother resisting the urge to bless her daughter's decision to continue with the weight loss idea.

Milly expressed her confusion and frustration, questioning her mother's sudden change of heart.

She wondered why her mother was bringing up these issues now after they had already discussed the matter.

"Aki sasa mum anataka nini, si tulishaongea, mbona analeta hizi maneno saa hii. (What does my mum want, we already talked. Why is she bringing up all these issues now). Milly questined.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly
Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly Wa Jesus cautioned against gastric balloon weight loss procedure

Milly's mother then turned to Kabi and asked why he wasn't considering getting the gastric balloon for himself instead of pushing her daughter to undergo the process.

"Ama juu ni bibi yako? Hapana. Mimi naona kama tutawacha hii kitu. Kabi unajua huwa unaniambia mambo na mara mingi huwa nakuskiza. Lakini hii nilikuambia kutoka kitambo staki. Na bado unainsist. Tuulize Milly kama atawithdraw hii kitu, juu staki," said Milly's mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

She made it clear that she did not want Milly to proceed with the weight loss journey, despite Kabi's insistence.

Milly WaJesus
Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Milly Wa Jesus claims husband, Kabi, is the most loved husband in Kenya

She emphasized that she had expressed her disapproval long ago and still stood by her decision. Milly let out a deep sigh as she tried to reason with her mother's new stance, pondering what her next step should be.

Milly expressed her weariness with the whole situation, stating that she no longer wanted to pursue the weight loss procedure if her mother was against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate incident, Kabi caused a stir on Thursday when he shared a video of himself dancing with his mother-in-law at a dentist's office.

Kabi WaJesus
Kabi WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

The video garnered mixed reactions from viewers, with some expressing concern about the boundaries being crossed between Kabi and his wife's mother.

However, Kabi remained unapologetic, defending his actions and dismissing the negative comments from netizens.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kabi clashes with mother-in-law over gastric balloon procedure

Kabi clashes with mother-in-law over gastric balloon procedure

Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music [Full Statement]

Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music [Full Statement]

Mike Sonko challenge: Mulamwah apologizes, deletes video after explanation

Mike Sonko challenge: Mulamwah apologizes, deletes video after explanation

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Jackie Matubia shares update on daughter's condition after difficult night

Jackie Matubia shares update on daughter's condition after difficult night

Manzi wa Kibera announces breakup with 66-year-old bae, blames fans

Manzi wa Kibera announces breakup with 66-year-old bae, blames fans

Bien's 'Too Easy' & 6 other songs topping charts this week

Bien's 'Too Easy' & 6 other songs topping charts this week

Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

Zilizopendwa: 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

8 surprising things you didn't know about 'Selina' actor Angie Magio

8 surprising things you didn't know about 'Selina' actor Angie Magio

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Freshly Mwamburi and Sharon Zey who acted as Stella in Freshly's song, 'Stella Wangu'

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

Joyce Maina

Joyce Maina's 10-year-old advert goes viral again, explains the making of the video

Kiddo (left) and Thee Pluto

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado