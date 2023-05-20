Kabi clashes with mother-in-law over gastric balloon procedure

The content creator's mother, Ng'ang'a, also took the opportunity to lecture her son-in-law, Kabi, for allowing Milly to proceed with the weight loss journey.

Back in December 2022, Milly attempted to bribe her mother into giving her blessing for the procedure, but her mother refused, affirming that Milly looked fine just the way she was.

Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in the latest episode of the reality TV show 'Oh Sisters,' viewers witnessed Milly's mother resisting the urge to bless her daughter's decision to continue with the weight loss idea.

Milly expressed her confusion and frustration, questioning her mother's sudden change of heart.

She wondered why her mother was bringing up these issues now after they had already discussed the matter.

"Aki sasa mum anataka nini, si tulishaongea, mbona analeta hizi maneno saa hii. (What does my mum want, we already talked. Why is she bringing up all these issues now). Milly questined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly Pulse Live Kenya

Milly's mother then turned to Kabi and asked why he wasn't considering getting the gastric balloon for himself instead of pushing her daughter to undergo the process.

"Ama juu ni bibi yako? Hapana. Mimi naona kama tutawacha hii kitu. Kabi unajua huwa unaniambia mambo na mara mingi huwa nakuskiza. Lakini hii nilikuambia kutoka kitambo staki. Na bado unainsist. Tuulize Milly kama atawithdraw hii kitu, juu staki," said Milly's mother.

A mother's stand

ADVERTISEMENT

She made it clear that she did not want Milly to proceed with the weight loss journey, despite Kabi's insistence.

Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasized that she had expressed her disapproval long ago and still stood by her decision. Milly let out a deep sigh as she tried to reason with her mother's new stance, pondering what her next step should be.

Milly expressed her weariness with the whole situation, stating that she no longer wanted to pursue the weight loss procedure if her mother was against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabi's controversial dance video

In a separate incident, Kabi caused a stir on Thursday when he shared a video of himself dancing with his mother-in-law at a dentist's office.

Pulse Live Kenya

The video garnered mixed reactions from viewers, with some expressing concern about the boundaries being crossed between Kabi and his wife's mother.