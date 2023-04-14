The sports category has moved to a new website.

Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

Fabian Simiyu

Milly WaJesus has revised her costly price list for bridal services following objections from her followers but has introduced new stringent guidelines for her offerings

Milly WaJesus
Milly WaJesus

Milly WaJesus, a content creator and YouTuber, has dropped her bridal rate card from public access just three days after initially sharing it.

Milly has asserted that she received numerous complaints about the exorbitant fees through her email and other platforms, leading her to lower the rates and offer her services free of charge.

"Watu wamejitetea sana on my inbox & email kuhusu my wedding lineup rate card . Nimeamua kufanya for free.

Kabi and Milly WaJesus
Kabi and Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya
"[People have been in my inbox and email to complain about my wedding lineup rate card. I have decided to do it for free]," Milly wrote.

Milly has given fresh demands that must be fulfilled by couples for her to agree to be part of their bridal team.

Firstly, the couple should be virgins, and they should also agree to fast and pray with her at the mountain.

Additionally, the couple should book her services six months prior to their wedding for proper planning.

Kabi and Milly WaJesus
Kabi and Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

"Only if the couple is willing to fast and pray for 21 days with me at the mountain & they should both be virgins. You also have to book me at least 6 months in advance cause I will be busy praying with other couples. A marriage founded in God will stand the test of time," Milly concluded.

  • Fun at weddings
  • Comes with a life of the party husband
  • Dresses to kill
  • Have a personal glam team
  • Huge online presence
  • Very good dancer
  • Bridesmaid 1/2day - Sh380,000
  • Bridesmaid full day - Sh1,000,000
  • Best couple (wedding day only) - Sh3,000,000
  • Lineup as a couple KSH 2,000,000
  • After party - Sh360,000
  • Posting on socials for the day - Sh1,500,000
  • Pre-marital classes - Free
  • Bridal consultation & shopping - Sh125,000 per day
