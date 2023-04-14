Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

Milly has asserted that she received numerous complaints about the exorbitant fees through her email and other platforms, leading her to lower the rates and offer her services free of charge.

"Watu wamejitetea sana on my inbox & email kuhusu my wedding lineup rate card . Nimeamua kufanya for free.

"[People have been in my inbox and email to complain about my wedding lineup rate card. I have decided to do it for free]," Milly wrote.

Milly has given fresh demands that must be fulfilled by couples for her to agree to be part of their bridal team.

Firstly, the couple should be virgins, and they should also agree to fast and pray with her at the mountain.

Additionally, the couple should book her services six months prior to their wedding for proper planning.

"Only if the couple is willing to fast and pray for 21 days with me at the mountain & they should both be virgins. You also have to book me at least 6 months in advance cause I will be busy praying with other couples. A marriage founded in God will stand the test of time," Milly concluded.

About me (Milly WaJesus)

Fun at weddings

Comes with a life of the party husband

Dresses to kill

Have a personal glam team

Huge online presence

Very good dancer

Rates

Bridesmaid 1/2day - Sh380,000

Bridesmaid full day - Sh1,000,000

Best couple (wedding day only) - Sh3,000,000

Lineup as a couple KSH 2,000,000

Other services