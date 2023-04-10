Mixed reactions as Tanzanian preacher prays for Diamond [Video]

Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz has come under fire from Muslim fans after attending Christina Shusho's event, dubbed Mtoko Wa Pasaka.
The event, which took place during the holy month of Ramadan, saw Platnumz being prayed for by a Tanzanian preacher, sparking mixed reactions from fans.
Muslim fans took to social media to criticize the musician, questioning why he would attend a Christian event during the month of Ramadan, which is considered a sacred time for Muslims worldwide.
The criticism did not end there. Some fans also questioned why Platnumz did not attend a Quran recitation competition recently held in the country. They argued that since he was a Muslim, he should have attended an event that aligns with his faith, rather than a Christian event.
Others however defended the singer saying previous leaders have also made prayers in mosques saying Diamond's actions were not evil.
Below are some of the reactions :
aliy_carlos Diamond ww ni muislamu na upo ndani ya mwez mtukufu wa Ramdhan unashriki skukuu ya kikafiri na unaend kuombew dua kikafiri p0le san kaka angu lkn poa hujachelew rudi kw Mola wko na utubie toba ya kwl naamin utasamehewa
villagecamp1 Dah 😢 bro kuna kitu bado nafkiri ila Allah ndiye mjuzi wa tusioyajua,ila kama ungekwenda kwenye mashindano ya kusoma Quruan leo taifa then ukafika na hapa ungebalance mzani but I think no hard feeling
ibraa.a_ Mwezi mtukufu wa Ramadhan, tunatakiwa ku kithirisha Dua kwa mola wetu, Ila wengine ndugu zetu ndo tunafanyiwa maombi Na mtu ambae si wa dini yetu.. inabidi tuyakemee haya
junior_prosper_tz Naona watu wengi wanaichukulia hii issue negative lakin kwangu iko very positive usiangalie kwa mlango wa Dini tu hutaelewa chochote ila angalia kwa upande wa kijamii...
mjuniwachonyonyo Shida ni kwamba mnamgombania akisema amebadilisha nn mtasema nn nyiee..?? Muacheni yeye ndo mwenye maamuzi
Despite the criticism, the event was a spectacular affair, attracting stars from both the gospel and secular industries. The likes of Ringtone, Ben Pol, Goodluck Gozbert, Zablon Singers, Mrisho Mpoto, DK Kwenye Beat, Teddy B, Wema Sepetu, and Mrisho Mpoto were all in attendance.
