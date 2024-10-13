The sports category has moved to a new website.

We lost her on the operation table - Mulamwah mourns his mum as death strikes

Charles Ouma

Mulamwah penned a touching tribute after his mum died on Sunday while undergoing operation, revealing that she will be laid to rest on October 19, 2024.

Comedian David Oyando, popularly known as Mulamwah is in mourning following the untimely demise of his mum.

The father of three revealed on Sunday, October 13 that his step mother passed on while undergoing surgery at a hospital in Kitale.

Having lost his biological mother at a young age, the comedian was raised by his step mother, who shared that the deceased raised him as her own child.

“🕊️🕊️R.I.P MUM 💔. She always raised me as her own. We lost her on the operation table while she was being operated on following a short illness.” Mulamwah wrote.

She will be laid to rest on October 19, 2024 at the family’s Kitale home in Trans Nzoia county.

“Burial will be on this Saturday, October 19, in our Kitale home (Just behind Bikeke health centre). Keep us in your prayers at this time of need," Mulamwah added while appealing for prayers.

His wife, Ruth K assured him of all the support throughout this period of grief and beyond.

"May her soul rest peacefully 😭🕊️we are together in this babe. Continue being strong as you have always been❤️," Ruth wrote while reacting to the news.

The sad news saw fans, followers and celebrities flock to Mulamwah's social media pages to convey their condolences.

Shixkapienga: Pole sana @mulamwah

djshiti_comedian: Pole sana My Brother 🕊️

ankaliray: Poleni Sana Bro.. Naomba MUNGU Awape Amani yake wakati huu mgumu.

arrowbwoy: Pole my G prayers to you and your family

kabusimon: Condolences to you and may God grant your family strength during these trying times. Let’s celebrate mums life.

daddyowen: Manze pole sana bro.. Pole sana. I will keep you and your family in prayers. Makiwa 🙏🏿

sarahkabu: Death may steal the people we love but it cannot steal the memories we made with them. Our heartfelt condolences are with you during thos difficult season of grief. May her soul RIP 🙏

wixx_mangutha: Truly sorry for your loss. May God give you peace that surpasses all understanding during this time 🫂

