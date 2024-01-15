Mwanahamisi Hamadi makes bold affirmation to herself in special birthday message

Not just celebrating another year around the sun, Mwanahamisi marked the occasion with a message dripping with gratitude, self-acceptance, and the wisdom gleaned from a life well-lived.

Taking to her Instagram, Mwanahamisi, the 'Mwanamke Bomba,' segment host shared a heartfelt reflection.

"I'm grateful to Allah for the gift of life. Grateful for the love from my family and friends. As I turn a year older today I'm grateful for the lessons learnt that have shaped who I am today," she wrote.

Citizen TV Swahili news presenter Mwanahamisi Hamadi Pulse Live Kenya

Her words resonated with fans and fellow broadcasters alike. Mwanahamisi, a veteran in the industry, has carved her own path, captivating audiences with her vibrant personality, sharp wit, and unwavering dedication to empowering women.

But beyond the glitz and glamour, Mwanahamisi's birthday message revealed a deeper understanding of life's journey.

"My favourite lesson she shared, "What is meant for me will always be for me, no need to compete or seek validation."

A powerful testament to self-acceptance, it's a mantra that has undoubtedly guided her through the highs and lows of a dynamic career.

This philosophy resonated not just with Mwanahamisi, but with countless fans who found solace in her words.

Social media overflowed with birthday wishes and affirmations, each echoing the presenter's message of gratitude and self-love.

Mwanahamisi has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi and boasts over 10 years experience in journalism.

She was awarded for her efforts to empower women through Mwanamke Bomba.

Mwanahamisi also produces and hosts a health show formerly Siha na Maumbile on Thursday’s Sema na Citizen.

