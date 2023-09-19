Nadia Mukami's AFRIMMA victory strikes a chord with rapper Rosa Ree

While in Kenya, Rosa Ree took a moment to commend Nadia Mukami, expressing her unwavering belief in the Kenyan artist's undeniable talent and emphasising that this recognition was long overdue.

"Nadia Mukami ni msanii ambaye anafanya vizuri sana, na nimefanya kazi na yeye mbeleni. I have had a doubt kwake yeye kwenye sanaa yake, hata ile award it was long overdue," Rosa Ree stated extending her heartfelt congratulations to Nadia.

Rosa Ree went on to admire Nadia even more, acknowledging her resilience as a mother and an artist.

Having recently given birth herself, Rosa Ree understands the challenges of balancing motherhood with a thriving music career. She praised Nadia for successfully navigating this demanding journey.

"Am happy to see that juzi tu amekua mama, I know exactly it is like to be a mother and to conquer at the same time," Rosa Ree empathetically shared.

Nadia Mukami's victory at AFRIMMA was no small fete. She emerged victorious from a pool of eight other exceptionally talented East African artists, including Zuchu, Nandy, Nikita Kering, Azawi, Maua Sama, Spice Diana, and Hewan Gebrewold.

Rosa Ree comments on Khaligraph beef with Tanzanian rappers

In addition to discussing Nadia's well-deserved win, Rosa Ree addressed her recent beef with Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones.

However, she sidestepped the question, emphasising that her visit to Kenya was for different purposes and that Khaligraph was not on her current agenda.

Recently, Rosa Ree released several diss tracks directed at Khaligraph Jones in response to his claims that no Tanzanian rapper could match his skill. However, she remained tight-lipped about the ongoing feud.

When asked about the possibility of collaborating with Kenyan artists, Rosa Ree teased that surprises were in store for her Kenyan fans.