Nadia Mukami's AFRIMMA victory strikes a chord with rapper Rosa Ree

Amos Robi

Nadia beat eight other artists from the region to get crowned the best female artist in at the 2023 AFRIMMA awards

A collage of singer Nadia Mukami and Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree

Tanzanian rap sensation, Rosa Ree, has shared her enthusiastic reaction to Nadia Mukami's remarkable AFRIMMA win, where she was crowned the best female musician in East Africa.

While in Kenya, Rosa Ree took a moment to commend Nadia Mukami, expressing her unwavering belief in the Kenyan artist's undeniable talent and emphasising that this recognition was long overdue.

"Nadia Mukami ni msanii ambaye anafanya vizuri sana, na nimefanya kazi na yeye mbeleni. I have had a doubt kwake yeye kwenye sanaa yake, hata ile award it was long overdue," Rosa Ree stated extending her heartfelt congratulations to Nadia.

Rosa Ree went on to admire Nadia even more, acknowledging her resilience as a mother and an artist.

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree
Having recently given birth herself, Rosa Ree understands the challenges of balancing motherhood with a thriving music career. She praised Nadia for successfully navigating this demanding journey.

"Am happy to see that juzi tu amekua mama, I know exactly it is like to be a mother and to conquer at the same time," Rosa Ree empathetically shared.

Nadia Mukami's victory at AFRIMMA was no small fete. She emerged victorious from a pool of eight other exceptionally talented East African artists, including Zuchu, Nandy, Nikita Kering, Azawi, Maua Sama, Spice Diana, and Hewan Gebrewold.

In addition to discussing Nadia's well-deserved win, Rosa Ree addressed her recent beef with Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones.

However, she sidestepped the question, emphasising that her visit to Kenya was for different purposes and that Khaligraph was not on her current agenda.

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree
Recently, Rosa Ree released several diss tracks directed at Khaligraph Jones in response to his claims that no Tanzanian rapper could match his skill. However, she remained tight-lipped about the ongoing feud.

When asked about the possibility of collaborating with Kenyan artists, Rosa Ree teased that surprises were in store for her Kenyan fans.

She urged them to be patient, hinting at exciting future collaborations that would undoubtedly ignite the music scene.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
