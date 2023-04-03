The sports category has moved to a new website.

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Lynet Okumu

Karen Nyamu responds in jest to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday celebration pictures

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children
Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu indirectly reacted to Edday Nderitu's recent post of her daughter's first birthday celebration photos, where she and her husband, musician Samidoh, held their adorable daughter Neriah Muchoki.

Edday Nderitu shared the photos on her social media pages on Sunday, April 2, showing the couple looking lovely and happy.

"Amazing party it was; thanks, family and friends, for joining us to celebrate my daughter's first year birthday; the party was on fire the energy was on another level .

"A parent's job is never over, it just evolves with time. No matter how many birthdays you celebrate, I'll always be your mama. More blessings!" Edday captioned the photos.

Edday Nderitu, Samidoh and their daughter
Edday Nderitu, Samidoh and their daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh & Edday Nderitu put breakup rumours to rest

In response, Karen Nyamu shared her photos of Samidoh attending their daughter Wairimu's first birthday a few weeks ago.

Jokingly, Nyamu wrote, "A good dad deserves many children."

In the same post, the senator went on to with Edday's daughter a happy birthday. "Happy birthday, Neriah Muchoki."

Samidoh, Karen Nyamu & their daughter
Samidoh, Karen Nyamu & their daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

Recently, Edday Nderitu hinted that she and Samidoh were possibly having issues and separating.

However, they later hinted that they were back together and on good terms. On the other hand, Karen Nyamu has publicly stated that she has accepted polygamy.

Samidoh has never publicly declared himself a polygamous man, but he is seemingly a good father to all his five children.

Samidoh and daughter
Samidoh and daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu's friend hints the senator is Samidoh's wife

This is evident from his photos on social media, where he spends time and bonds with his children.

In a radio interview, Karen Nyamu described Samidoh as a loving father who always provides and takes care of their children despite their differences.

She also mentioned that he is involved in their children's education and always supports them whenever needed.

Samidoh and daughter
Samidoh and daughter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu: The matter of first gentlemen is going to be a normal occurrence

Whether Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu's children have ever met or interacted as stepchildren are still being determined. However, Samidoh is a devoted father to all his children.

In a previous emotional post, Edday Nderitu mentioned that she would not raise her children in a polygamous relationship, especially with an older woman who disrespects the family.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
