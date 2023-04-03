Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Edday Nderitu shared the photos on her social media pages on Sunday, April 2, showing the couple looking lovely and happy.

"Amazing party it was; thanks, family and friends, for joining us to celebrate my daughter's first year birthday; the party was on fire the energy was on another level .

"A parent's job is never over, it just evolves with time. No matter how many birthdays you celebrate, I'll always be your mama. More blessings!" Edday captioned the photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

In response, Karen Nyamu shared her photos of Samidoh attending their daughter Wairimu's first birthday a few weeks ago.

Jokingly, Nyamu wrote, "A good dad deserves many children."

In the same post, the senator went on to with Edday's daughter a happy birthday. "Happy birthday, Neriah Muchoki."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh & Edday Nderitu's relationship

Recently, Edday Nderitu hinted that she and Samidoh were possibly having issues and separating.

However, they later hinted that they were back together and on good terms. On the other hand, Karen Nyamu has publicly stated that she has accepted polygamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samidoh's fatherhood

Samidoh has never publicly declared himself a polygamous man, but he is seemingly a good father to all his five children.

Pulse Live Kenya

This is evident from his photos on social media, where he spends time and bonds with his children.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a radio interview, Karen Nyamu described Samidoh as a loving father who always provides and takes care of their children despite their differences.

She also mentioned that he is involved in their children's education and always supports them whenever needed.

Pulse Live Kenya

Whether Karen Nyamu and Edday Nderitu's children have ever met or interacted as stepchildren are still being determined. However, Samidoh is a devoted father to all his children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edday Nderitu's stand on polygamy