CEO Mararo: What Kanze Dena's reclusive husband does for a living

Many media reports described him as an expert in the field of IT and today, Pulse Live takes you through the operations of his platform which has been empowering the lives of many young people across the country.

Nick is the CEO of Base Yetu, which according to its website, identifies as a social rehabilitation and community empowerment program focused on sports activities and the community.

The organization reaches out to the youth especially through pool tournaments and entertainment forms such as music.

The pool tournaments which are held across the country attract many fans and players who stand a chance of winning up to Sh500,000.

Members of Base Yetu also enjoy medical expenses refunds, a disability cover as well as funeral covers.

Musicians and media personalities who have featured in some of the events include Samidoh, Ben Githae, Jua Cali and Mbusii.

Nick and Mbusii enjoy a cordial relationship as revealed by the presenter in a recent interview with Jalang’o.

Missed State House ceremony.

It was Mararo who informed Mbusii that he had been awarded a Head of State Commendation in 2017.

“I was called by Nick to State House. My car’s headlights were in bad shape but I was let in anyway,” the Radio Jambo presenter recalled.

Mbusii missed the award ceremony at State House because he did not know of the existence of such honours.

Radio Jambo's Presenter Mbusii Pulse Live Kenya

“I didn’t expect the special recognition because I did not have any idea there was such a list. Funny thing, I actually never made an appearance either at Kasarani Stadium or State House,” he said in a past interview.

Dennis Itumbi, Robert Alai, Ben Githae and Rufftone were among the celebs who received the state commendations that year.

Nicks’ marriage to Kanze Dena

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena exchanged wedding vows with Nick Mararo in a secret event that was held over two days.

