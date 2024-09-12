Last conversation Mr Seed's mum had with her in-laws before untimely death

Popular Kenyan singer Mr Seed and his family are grieving the loss of his mother, Teresa Auma Juma.

Following a week of meetings, the family held a memorial service at New Beginnings Church, located at Mirema Drive, on September 12.

Mr Seed's family holds memorial service for their mum

The emotional service was attended by several celebrities, including Jaguar, Ringtone Apoko, Guardian Angel, Bahati, among others.

Mr Seed & family hold their mum's memorial service on September 12, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Friends, family, and relatives gathered to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes to Teresa. The atmosphere was filled with heartfelt tributes, tears, and fond memories shared by those who knew her.

Mr Seed’s wife, Nimo, and her family were also present to support the grieving singer. Nimo’s father, Mr Gachuiri, gave a touching tribute, highlighting the close bond he shared with Teresa and recalling the last words she told him before her untimely death.

Mr Gachuiri’s tribute to Mr Seed's mum

In his tribute, Mr Gachuiri praised Teresa’s strength and resilience as a single mother. He shared how she raised two sons and a daughter on her own, even in challenging circumstances.

"Teresa aliachwa na bwana yake kulingana na maneno nimeambiwa na Nimo. Na ameweza kulea vijana wawili na msichana mmoja... Aliwalelea gheto and my son Bahati anajua hiyo coz they have always been together," he said, acknowledging the difficult environment Teresa navigated to bring up her children.

Nimo's parents paying tribute to Mr Seed's mum during her memorial service on September 12, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Gachuiri also expressed gratitude for Teresa’s acceptance of his daughter, Nimo, into her family. He spoke fondly of how Teresa had become part of their family, noting her skills as a talented seamstress.

"Teresa thank you very much kwa sababu umelea watoto ghetoo ambao wanajulikana dunia mzima. Sisi tulitewea mahari na mama huyu... Alinipendea mtoto wangu Nimo sana sana. Na zaidi ya yote, Teresa laikuwa ni mshonaji wa nguo. She was so good. She became one of us in the family," he said.

"Wakati alikuwa hospitali nilimtembelea siku moja... And the last word aliniambia wakti wengine walikuwa wametoka ni 'Moses si anakuanga na baba'. So Moses wazazi wako na tutakuwa wazazi wako. Am a proud father," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nimo’s tribute to her mother-in-law

Nimo also shared her own memories of Teresa, revealing the close friendship they had developed over the years.

She fondly remembered their first meeting, arranged by Mr Seed without prior notice, and how Teresa immediately accepted her.

“I was so privileged to meet mum... Seed akinipeleka kwa mum for the first time he didn't even tell me. And from the first time we met, honestly she loved me," Nimo recalled.

Nimo highlighted the absence of the usual mother-in-law conflicts often spoken about. Instead, Teresa often communicated through Nimo when she needed something from Mr Seed, knowing Nimo’s love for her and genuine care.

“Thank you for the love, little special moments, and the personal talks. You have been there both in good and bad times and in both, you opened your arms for me and created a safe space... Kukitokea vitu za mtandao I used to go to her and cry. She held me. I felt safe in her hands. Hakuwa na maneno mob. Ukimkosea anakuambia achia Mungu,” Nimo said, expressing her gratitude.

Nimo pays tribute to her mother-in-law during her memorial service on September 12, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Nimo also shared how hard it was to see Teresa suffering in sickness, but she remained grateful for the time they spent together.

