ADVERTISEMENT
Bahati shares deepest regret about Mr Seed’s late mum

Lynet Okumu

What Bahati wishes he had done for Mr Seed’s mum before she passed.

Singer Bahati paying tribute to Mr Seed's mum during her memorial service on September 12, 2024

Kenyan singer Bahati has paid a heartfelt tribute to Mr Seed’s late mother, describing her as a mother figure to him as well.

During a memorial service held at New Beginnings Church on Mirema Drive on September 12, Bahati shared his deep connection with Mr Seed’s family and the pivotal role Mr Seed’s mum, the late Teresa Auma, played in his life.

Bahati, who has been a close friend of Mr Seed since they were young, recounted how their bond grew over the years.

READ: Last conversation Mr Seed's mum had with her in-laws before untimely death

He recalled meeting Mr Seed in Mathare when they were both young dancers. After losing his parents, Bahati said he often found himself eating at different homes, and eventually ended up in a children’s home for a while.

"This is not just mama Mr Seed. She was my mother for the critical time of my life... We met with Mr Seed in Mathare as young dancers. And after I lost my parents mi nilikuwa nakula chakula kwa nyumba yoyote.... I went to children's home for some time," he said.

Upon his return, he moved in with Mr Seed’s family, although Mr Seed hadn’t told his mum that Bahati would be staying with them.

"When I came back nilihamia kwa kina Mr Seed. He did not tell his mum I went to live with them, but his mum embraced me nikafnya secondary education. She's one of the reasons sijawahi tangaza grades zangu za form four. She had hopes in me," he said.

Bahati shared that Mr Seed’s mum continued to support him even as he embarked on his music career.

She would sew clothes for him without charge, including for his first engagement and introduction with his wife, Diana.

"After form four of course starting my music career. She was there, she saw me struggle and push. Aliniita akanishonea nguo for free during the first engagemnet and introduction with Diana. She has been a true mum. As brothers kuna wakati mnapigana but jioni tunapigia mama moja," he said.

READ: I wanted to make it right, but it was too late - Bahati's tell-all on late brother Kyalo

One of the qualities Bahati admired most about Mr Seed’s mum was her unwavering support. She didn’t involve herself in the disputes between Bahati and Mr Seed; instead, she wanted both of them to succeed.

"One thing I loved about mum is that she never wanted to know what nonsense was going on between me and Mr Seed. She wanted me to propser just like Mr Seed," he said.

Reflecting on his last interactions with Teresa Auma, Bahati shared that they had kept in touch when she was unwell, speaking over the phone while she was in Umoja and later in Eldoret.

Despite her sounding strong during their conversations, Bahati regrets not visiting her when she was in Nairobi.

"When she fell sick, we used to talk akiwa umoja akiwa Eldoret and one of my biggest regrets is that because she sounded strong, and when this news came, I think am the only family member who didn't manage to come and see her in Nairobi. I did not expect this," he said.

Bahati confessed that he kept postponing his visit, thinking he would have more time. “You know there’s that feeling when you think you still have time, you say, ‘I’ll go tomorrow,’ but I was travelling and planned to visit her once I returned,” he said, expressing his sorrow over missing the chance to see her one last time.

The emotional tribute concluded with Bahati performing a special song dedicated to Mr Seed’s mum. The song stirred deep emotions, and Bahati was visibly moved, shedding tears as he sang.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
