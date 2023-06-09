Njoro of 'Papa Shirandula' hospitalised after car overturned

According to Nairobi News, witnesses stated that Njoro was attempting to avoid a boda boda rider who was in his lane. In an effort to avoid a collision, he swerved and accidentally veered into the river.

“We saw him pass us here and he waved to us, the next thing we heard was that he was involved in an accident," said the eyewitness.

Njoro, a resident of Twala Rongai, was driving with a passenger towards Magadi Road when their car plunged into a river.

The incident involving Njoro's car overturning in Kajiado along Maasai Lodge Road in Rongai was confirmed by Kajiado North police commander Hussein Gura.

Speaking at a security baraza alongside other local security officials in the county, Gura expressed his disappointment at the increasing number of such incidents in the area, especially considering that the road had recently been resurfaced.

Residents residing along the road have reportedly expressed their desire for the contractor responsible for building the road to install speed bumps.

They believe that speed bumps would greatly contribute to improving road safety in the area.

Where is Njoro nowadays?

Nowadays, Njoro focuses on farming and manages several businesses after exiting 'Papa Shirandula'.

The actor doesn't shy away from proudly showcasing his farm, where he has been cultivating cabbages in recent times.