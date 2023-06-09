The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Njoro of 'Papa Shirandula' hospitalised after car overturned

Fabian Simiyu

Njoro was driving along Maasai Lodge Road when the accident occurred.

Njoro of Papa Shirandula
Njoro of Papa Shirandula

Former 'Papa Shirandula' actor Kenneth Gichoya, popularly known as Njoro, was rushed to the hospital after his car overturned in Kajiado along Maasai Lodge Road in Rongai.

According to Nairobi News, witnesses stated that Njoro was attempting to avoid a boda boda rider who was in his lane. In an effort to avoid a collision, he swerved and accidentally veered into the river.

“We saw him pass us here and he waved to us, the next thing we heard was that he was involved in an accident," said the eyewitness.

Njoro of Papa Shirandula
Njoro of Papa Shirandula Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Singer Mr Seed survives fatal accident, friends not so lucky

Njoro, a resident of Twala Rongai, was driving with a passenger towards Magadi Road when their car plunged into a river.

The incident involving Njoro's car overturning in Kajiado along Maasai Lodge Road in Rongai was confirmed by Kajiado North police commander Hussein Gura.

Speaking at a security baraza alongside other local security officials in the county, Gura expressed his disappointment at the increasing number of such incidents in the area, especially considering that the road had recently been resurfaced.

Residents residing along the road have reportedly expressed their desire for the contractor responsible for building the road to install speed bumps.

Njoro of Papa Shirandula
Njoro of Papa Shirandula Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Emotional moment as Jalang’o & Njoro break down as they pay tribute to Papa Shirandula (Video)

They believe that speed bumps would greatly contribute to improving road safety in the area.

Nowadays, Njoro focuses on farming and manages several businesses after exiting 'Papa Shirandula'.

The actor doesn't shy away from proudly showcasing his farm, where he has been cultivating cabbages in recent times.

Njoro is alsoin the transport industry and it is believed that he has a fleet of matatus operating on the Kenyan roads plying in different destinations.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

