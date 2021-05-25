Njugush Raises Alarm over Conmen impersonating Tugi

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Njugush blasted a Facebook page that purports to be Tugi, his 3 year old son whilst claiming to be giving out Ksh.5,000 from the page’s followers.

The comedian clarified that Tugi only has a YouTube channel which is run by his parents.

Njugush Raises Alarm over Conmen using Tugi’s name Pulse Live Kenya

Tugi is one of those children whose humor comes naturally to them and has won the hearts of many Kenyans.

The young YouTuber has also managed to clinch the coveted the Prestigious YouTube Creator Award, popularly known as the Silver Plaque.

This was after his channel surpassed the 100K subscribers mark on the streaming platform.