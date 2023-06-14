The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You're a superstar! Karen Nyamu surprises Rapper Ngesh with generous gift

Lynet Okumu

Rapper Ngesh is ready to hit the studio after much-needed support from Karen Nyamu

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu & Rapper Ngesh
Nominated senator Karen Nyamu & Rapper Ngesh

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has emerged as a beacon of hope for aspiring Kenyan rapper Mary Ngesh, popularly known as Ngesh.

Recommended articles

After Ngesh made a heartfelt plea for help, detailing her challenges as an artist, Nyamu took notice and extended a helping hand.

Ngesh, who had been grappling with financial constraints hindering her studio sessions and the creation of captivating videos for her online platforms, turned to the Kenyan public for assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nominated senator Karen Nyamu & Rapper Ngesh
Nominated senator Karen Nyamu & Rapper Ngesh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu kicks off plan to increase minimum wage for Kenyans by 50%

She emphasized the importance of having a camera to enhance her artistic expression and expand her reach as an artist.

Despite her growing popularity, Ngesh revealed that she had not reaped tangible benefits from her talent, even performing in clubs without compensation, solely to maintain her presence in the public eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Nyamu was deeply moved by Ngesh's story when it was shared on social media.

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu & Rapper Ngesh
Nominated senator Karen Nyamu & Rapper Ngesh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

Determined to make a difference, Nyamu actively searched for Ngesh online and expressed her intentions through an Instagram post, assuring her that she would not let such talent go to waste.

"Ngesh should know that this Kanairo bebe is looking for her. This is the kind of talent we must not watch as it goes to waste. Ngeshtex is a girl of forms, and Karenzo is a lawyer of collaborations; it will be powerful," Nyamu wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyamu's efforts to locate Ngesh were fruitful, and she promptly invited the struggling rapper to her office.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 14, Senator Nyamu expressed her delight at meeting Ngesh in person and praised her for her undeniable talent.

Nominated senator Karen Nyamu & Rapper Ngesh
Nominated senator Karen Nyamu & Rapper Ngesh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

She further announced her dedication to funding Ngesh's first solo project, including both audio and video production, ensuring that her music reaches a wider audience.

"It was so good to meet Ngesh yesterday! You're very talented and you're a superstar! I'm so honored to fund your first solo project audios and videos 100% na camera tifi ya kutesa hapa internet," she wrote.

During their meeting, Nyamu also provided Ngesh with a generous sum of money.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi takes to streets of London as a beggar, raises Sh340K [WATCH]

Eric Omondi takes to streets of London as a beggar, raises Sh340K [WATCH]

You're a superstar! Karen Nyamu surprises Rapper Ngesh with generous gift

You're a superstar! Karen Nyamu surprises Rapper Ngesh with generous gift

Slyvia Ssaru adopts Bien's management tactic to drive her music success

Slyvia Ssaru adopts Bien's management tactic to drive her music success

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

Ciku Muiruri's Biography: Age, education, family & 15-year radio career

Ciku Muiruri's Biography: Age, education, family & 15-year radio career

Vesha & Rue Baby reunite with mom's ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks [WATCH]

Vesha & Rue Baby reunite with mom's ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks [WATCH]

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbua

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school