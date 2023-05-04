Nviiri The Storyteller has become a well-known and respected artist in the Kenyan music industry over the past two years.
6 amazing facts about Nviiri The Storyteller
Do you think you know your favourite artist Nviiri The Storyteller? From simple taste to love for women with good legs, here are some facts you probably didn't know
Recommended articles
He is a multi-talented individual, having worked as a videographer and shot behind-the-scenes footage for various productions. He is also a recognized songwriter for popular Kenyan band, Sauti Sol.
In a previous interview with a local media outlet, Nviiri revealed that his career has expanded beyond the music industry and into the corporate world, largely due to his recognition as one of Kenya's Top 40 Under 40 Men.
Let's take a closer look at some interesting facts about Nviiri The Storyteller that many people may not be aware of.
Highest amount on outfit
Despite his growing success, Nviiri remains humble and grounded. He revealed in a previous interview that he doesn't spend extravagantly on outfits.
The highest amount he has ever spent on an outfit is approximately sh50,000. However, he is not sure about the figure
"I wouldn't know but am pretty sure i have spent almost sh50,000", he said.
A man of simple taste
When it comes to food, Nviiri's favorite meal is a combination of Ugali, pork, greens, and avocado. This simple yet satisfying meal is a staple in many Kenyan households.
Unique woman
Nviiri has a specific taste when it comes to women. He values a woman's personality, beauty, and physical appearance.
He shared that a woman's upstairs (mind) must be great, he must see that they are a beautiful person, and he loves good legs. These qualities are what catch his attention.
Weekends are for celebrating
In his downtime, Nviiri likes "kupiga sherehe" (throw a party). His favorite way to unwind after a long week is by spending time with friends.
Craziest experience
While fame has its perks, it also has its drawbacks. Nviiri shared that one of the craziest experiences he has had as a musician is dealing with overzealous fans.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke