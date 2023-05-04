The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

6 amazing facts about Nviiri The Storyteller

Lynet Okumu

Do you think you know your favourite artist Nviiri The Storyteller? From simple taste to love for women with good legs, here are some facts you probably didn't know

Nviiri
Nviiri

Nviiri The Storyteller has become a well-known and respected artist in the Kenyan music industry over the past two years.

He is a multi-talented individual, having worked as a videographer and shot behind-the-scenes footage for various productions. He is also a recognized songwriter for popular Kenyan band, Sauti Sol.

In a previous interview with a local media outlet, Nviiri revealed that his career has expanded beyond the music industry and into the corporate world, largely due to his recognition as one of Kenya's Top 40 Under 40 Men.

Nviiri
Nviiri Pulse Live Kenya
Let's take a closer look at some interesting facts about Nviiri The Storyteller that many people may not be aware of.

Despite his growing success, Nviiri remains humble and grounded. He revealed in a previous interview that he doesn't spend extravagantly on outfits.

The highest amount he has ever spent on an outfit is approximately sh50,000. However, he is not sure about the figure

"I wouldn't know but am pretty sure i have spent almost sh50,000", he said.

When it comes to food, Nviiri's favorite meal is a combination of Ugali, pork, greens, and avocado. This simple yet satisfying meal is a staple in many Kenyan households.

Nviiri has a specific taste when it comes to women. He values a woman's personality, beauty, and physical appearance.

Nviiri
Nviiri Pulse Live Kenya

He shared that a woman's upstairs (mind) must be great, he must see that they are a beautiful person, and he loves good legs. These qualities are what catch his attention.

In his downtime, Nviiri likes "kupiga sherehe" (throw a party). His favorite way to unwind after a long week is by spending time with friends.

Nviiri
Nviiri Sauti Sol & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes and Songs on Spotify Pulse Live Kenya

While fame has its perks, it also has its drawbacks. Nviiri shared that one of the craziest experiences he has had as a musician is dealing with overzealous fans.

Lynet Okumu
