Sijawahi mpenda - Nyako's reaction after finding out Eve Mungai is her landlady

Nyako, who has had past disagreements with Eve, made this revelation during a live TikTok session, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Nyako’s reaction after discovering Eve Mungai is her landlady

The drama took an unexpected turn when Nyako discovered that the apartment she was living in was actually owned by Eve Mungai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

During her live TikTok session, Nyako expressed her shock, stating that she had no idea Eve owned the house before she moved in.

In the video, Nyako can be heard asking someone in the background if the house belonged to the same Eve who is a YouTuber.

"I was told this house belongs to a TikToker or YouTuber, but I wasn’t told who exactly. Even the watchman refused to tell me whose house it was. Now I've heard the owner is TikToker. Is it Mungai Eve, the YouTuber?

"Na vile hatupendani. Na naishi kwake. Hatupendani na anajua," Nyako said, clearly surprised by the revelation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Nyako on making peace with Eve Mungai

Despite her initial shock, Nyako went on to suggest that now that she was living in Eve’s house, they would have to make peace and become friends.

"Kumbe hii nyumba ni ya Mungai Eve.. Ako na ngapi? Kumbe ananiona tu kwa TikTok nikitangaza nyumba yake...We will just have to be friends, but sijawahi mpenda," Nyako added, somewhat begrudgingly.

However, Nyako also pointed out a few areas where the apartment could be improved. She mentioned that the master bedroom shower was broken and suggested that Eve should consider buying a new fridge to make the place perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If this is Eve’s apartment, then it's very smart. The only thing I’d ask her to fix is the master bedroom shower, which is broken. Also, if she could get a new fridge, this place would be perfect," Nyako remarked.

YouTuber Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

Nyako’s previous beef with Eve Mungai

Nyako’s revelation about her dislike for Eve Mungai wasn’t the first time she had expressed negative feelings toward the YouTuber.

In August 2023, Nyako bitterly criticized Kenyan YouTubers, with a specific focus on Eve Mungai. During a fiery TikTok Live session, Nyako accused Eve of becoming self-centered after achieving wealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Eve Mungai, we've made you rich. You were just a young girl yesterday with nothing. I started following you when you were interviewing these boys," Nyako claimed, pointing out that Eve’s success was largely due to the support of her followers.

TikToker Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

Nyako continued her rant by stating that Eve used to dress in cheap t-shirts and jeans before she became wealthy. She accused Eve of exploiting content creators who were unaware of their rights and labeled her as selfish.

Nyako also criticized Eve for avoiding charity events, claiming that she exploits unsuspecting content creators to amass wealth.

Nyako, who had been residing in Germany, appears to have quietly returned to Kenya. In February 2023, she denied rumors of her deportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She clarified that she was not being deported and was in fact, close to obtaining German citizenship, crediting this to her children.