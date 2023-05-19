The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi & Oga Obinna's beef hits new heights

Fabian Simiyu

Oga Obinna is urging Eric Omondi to disclose his source of wealth to the Kenyan public

Oga Obinna (left) and Eric Omondi
Oga Obinna (left) and Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi and former Kiss 100 presenter Oga Obinna have intensified their feud following fresh accusations made by Obinna against the comedian.

Obinna has explicitly stated that Eric Omondi is someone's project, insinuating that the recent acts of food donation and activism by the comedian are orchestrated and not genuine.

According to Obinna, Eric's approach to these activities is flawed, even though they have garnered attention and sparked discussions among people.

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya
Obinna further asserted that Kenyans often witness Eric distributing maize flour, but there seems to be more to the story behind the scenes.

He firmly believes that Eric is being financially supported by undisclosed individuals or entities, as being an activist often requires a substantial amount of money to navigate certain situations.

Additionally, he insinuated that the comedian could be involved in money laundering activities, as it is unlikely for someone to repeatedly use their hard-earned money to help others multiple times.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya
Obinna directly challenged Eric to reveal his source of income to the Kenyan public and urged him to stop deceiving people with falsehoods.

Eric Omondi didn't allow Obinna's accusations to go unanswered. He responded by recording a video where he displayed his wealth, asserting that he had accumulated it through years of hard work and hustling.

In the video, Eric dismissed Obinna's claims, asserting that he is not only older but also wealthier than him.

He even went as far as suggesting that he could establish a radio station and hire Obinna as a presenter, emphasizing his financial superiority.

Continuing his response, Eric Omondi emphasized that he has dedicated 16 years of hard work to his career. He revealed that his first significant financial milestone was earning Sh3 million in 2008.

Eric clarified that he has no affiliations with any politician and asserted that his actions of helping others stem purely from goodwill.

In a bid to counter Eric Omondi's response, Oga Obinna retaliated by sharing a screenshot of his bank account balance, revealing a staggering sum of Sh51 million.

Accompanying the screenshot, Obinna added a caption in which he warned Eric that he, too, was wealthy.

He further emphasized that what he had shared was merely the balance of one of his bank accounts, suggesting that he possessed even more substantial wealth.

Oga Obinna's screenshot
Oga Obinna's screenshot Pulse Live Kenya

However, things did not go well for Obinna after people raised concerns that he had tampered with the screenshot he shared.

They pointed out that it appeared he had edited the message, leading them to question the credibility of his claim.

Many suggested that his editor had made a mistake, undermining the authenticity of the screenshot and the validity of Obinna's assertion.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
